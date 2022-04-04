Rod Walker on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 4, 2022
Nola.com's Rod Walker joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the Pelicans pursuit of a play-in spot and the NCAA Men's Final Four.
Audio Link
Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
All Videos
Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
| 05:44
Brandon Ingram on learning from the loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
| 03:13
Willie Green on tough loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers
| 03:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
| 01:47
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
| 01:21
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score
| 00:18
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse
| 00:17
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
| 00:12
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
| 00:52
Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
| 00:18
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
| 00:08
Swin Cash reacts to Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement
Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash shares her reactions to joining the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
| 01:24
Swin Cash introduced with Class of 2022 at Hall of Fame Press Conference
Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash is announced with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a press conference on April 2, 2022.
| 02:07
Swin Cash on Hall of Fame announcement being in New Orleans
Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash reacts to being in New Orleans for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement on April 2, 2022.
| 01:00
24 Seconds with CJ McCollum presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shares his last vacation, his favorite song in college, and more in our latest 24 Seconds Q&A presented by Tissot.
| 00:39
Brandon Ingram on an excited Willie Green in win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
| 04:23
Herb Jones on keys to win vs. LA | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
| 04:52
Willie Green on win vs. Los Angeles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
| 05:58
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111
The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 114-111. CJ McCollum recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in t
| 00:01
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers from Friday, April 1, 2022.
| 02:03
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 01:50
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (32 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 02:03
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (29 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 02:00
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 02:43
Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late from three | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late in the fourth quarter vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 00:11
Brandon Ingram drains the tough fall away | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the tough hanging fall away jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 00:09
Brandon Ingram gets to his spot | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot and knocks down the jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 00:15
Herb Jones hammers home the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones connect for the dunk vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram goes through Russell Westbrook on the and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong drive on Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
| 00:16
NEXT UP: