Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek

Rod Walker on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 4, 2022

Posted: Apr 04, 2022

Nola.com's Rod Walker joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the Pelicans pursuit of a play-in spot and the NCAA Men's Final Four.



Audio Link

Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Larry Nance Jr. on focusing on the rest of the season | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Apr 4, 2022  |  05:44
Brandon Ingram on learning from the loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Brandon Ingram on learning from the loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Apr 4, 2022  |  03:13
Willie Green on tough loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Willie Green on tough loss | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Clippers
Apr 4, 2022  |  03:03
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: CJ McCollum scores 19 points vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  01:47
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 15 points vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  01:21
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Herb Jones with the steal | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Jonas Valanciunas powers through the contact for the score
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Jonas Valanciunas puts it back on the reverse
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:17
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22

Naji Marshall send it back | Pelicans at Clippers 04-03-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:12
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers

CJ McCollum with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. LA Clippers
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:52
Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Larry Nance Jr. hits a 3 off the Herb Jones assist | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22

Jaxson Hayes drains a 3 off the feed by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans at Clippers 4-3-22
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:08
Swin Cash reacts to Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement
Swin Cash reacts to Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement

Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash shares her reactions to joining the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:24
Swin Cash introduced with Class of 2022 at Hall of Fame Press Conference
Swin Cash introduced with Class of 2022 at Hall of Fame Press Conference

Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash is announced with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 during a press conference on April 2, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:07
Swin Cash on Hall of Fame announcement being in New Orleans
Swin Cash on Hall of Fame announcement being in New Orleans

Watch as New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development Swin Cash reacts to being in New Orleans for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 announcement on April 2, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:00
24 Seconds with CJ McCollum presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season
24 Seconds with CJ McCollum presented by Tissot | 2021-22 NBA Season

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum shares his last vacation, his favorite song in college, and more in our latest 24 Seconds Q&A presented by Tissot.
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:39
Brandon Ingram on an excited Willie Green in win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
Brandon Ingram on an excited Willie Green in win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  04:23
Herb Jones on keys to win vs. LA | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
Herb Jones on keys to win vs. LA | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  04:52
Willie Green on win vs. Los Angeles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22
Willie Green on win vs. Los Angeles | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 4-1-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  05:58
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111
Game Recap: Pelicans 114, Lakers 111

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 114-111. CJ McCollum recorded 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram added 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in t
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers from Friday, April 1, 2022.
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  01:50
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (32 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (32 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:03
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (29 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (29 points) highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:00
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Lakers 4/1/22
Brandon Ingram on-court interview postgame after win vs. Lakers 4/1/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram talks to Bally Sports' Jen Hale after the Pelicans win vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  02:43
Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late from three | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late from three | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas ties it up late in the fourth quarter vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 2, 2022  |  00:11
Brandon Ingram drains the tough fall away | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram drains the tough fall away | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the tough hanging fall away jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:09
Brandon Ingram gets to his spot | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram gets to his spot | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets to his spot and knocks down the jumper vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:15
Herb Jones hammers home the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Herb Jones hammers home the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forwards Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones connect for the dunk vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram goes through Russell Westbrook on the and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram goes through Russell Westbrook on the and-1 | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the strong drive on Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers (4/1/2022).
Apr 1, 2022  |  00:16

