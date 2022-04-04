Jonas Valanciunas questionable for Tuesday game at Sacramento

Jonas Valanciunas has played in every game since Jan. 31 at Cleveland, a run of 29 consecutive appearances, but New Orleans' starting center is listed as questionable to play Tuesday due to right ankle soreness at Sacramento (9 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans can clinch a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament with a win over the Kings, or a Lakers loss at Phoenix (tip-off of that Tuesday game is a half-hour later than Pelicans-Kings).

The rest of New Orleans’ injury report Monday afternoon remained the same. Listed as out by the Pelicans are Jared Harper (G League two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Sacramento, key players who have missed games either recently or for an extended stretch due to injury include De’Aaron Fox (hand), Domantas Sabonis (knee), Richaun Holmes (personal), Alex Len (back) and Terence Davis (wrist).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

NEW ORLEANS (34-44, 9TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at LA Clippers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SACRAMENTO (29-50, 12TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. Golden State

Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damian Jones

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 29: Sacramento 113, at New Orleans 109

Nov. 3: at Sacramento 112, New Orleans 99

March 2: at New Orleans 125, Sacramento 95

April 5: at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 37-31 (Pelicans won last 1)