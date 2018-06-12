Pacers to Hold Fourth Pre-Draft Workout on Wednesday, June 13

The Pacers will hold their fourth pre-draft workout in preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 13 at the St. Vincent Center.

The six players scheduled to participate in workouts are Jordan Barnett (Missouri), Marcus Foster (Creighton), Robert Johnson (Indiana), Quentin Snider (Louisville), Jae'Sean Tate (Ohio State), and Yuta Watanabe (George Washington).

The 2018 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Pacers own two picks in this year's draft, one pick in both the first and second rounds, the 23rd and 50th overall selections.