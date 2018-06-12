Jae'Sean Tate: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230

Position: SG/SF

College: Ohio State

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 12.3

RPG: 6.2

APG: 2.9

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Ohio State Athletics

CAREER HONORS

2018 Second Team All-Big Ten (coaches)...2018 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (media)...Academic All-Big Ten (2018)...2017 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (media, coaches)...2016 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (media, coaches)...2015 Big Ten All-Freshman team

AS A SENIOR (2017-18)

Went for seven points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals vs. Robert Morris (11/10)...Tallied double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds against Radford (11/12)...Went for 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Texas Southern (11/16)...Scored a career-high 24 points, tallying an Ohio State record for highest field goal percentage after going 10-for-10 from the field, against Northeastern (11/19)...Tallied 12 points and four boards vs. Gonzaga (11/23)...Went for double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Stanford (11/24)...Tallied nine points, seven boards and tied career-high six assists vs. Butler (11/26)...Went for seven points, five assists and four rebounds against Clemson (11/29)...Tallied 16 points, four assists and four steals at Wisconsin (12/2)...Scored 14 points and pulled down four rebounds against Michigan (12/2)...Went for a game-high 19 points to go along with three rebounds against Appalachian State (12/16)...Tallied nine points, nine rebounds and six assists against North Carolina (12/23)...Went for 11 points and five boards vs. Miami (12/30)...Tallied 18 points and seven rebounds at Iowa (1/4)...Scored 13 points against Michigan State (1/7)...Went for 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and four blocks against Maryland (1/11)...Tallied 12 points and five boards at Northwestern (1/17)...Went for 10 points, six rebounds and five assists against Minnesota (1/20)...Went for 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists against Penn State (1/25)...Tallied 16 points and six rebounds vs. Indiana (1/30)...Went for 11 points and six boards vs. Illinois (2/4)...Totaled 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals at Purdue (2/7)...Went for 11 points, four boards and four assists against Iowa (2/10)...Scored 20 points and grabbed a career-best 15 boards at Michigan (2/18)...Went for nine points and 10 rebounds vs. Rutgers (2/20)...Went for 12 points, a career-high six assists and five rebounds at Indiana (2/23)...Totaled 10 points and seven rebounds vs. Penn State (3/2)...Went for eight points and seven rebounds against South Dakota State (3/15)...Totaled 11 points and seven boards vs. Gonzaga (3/17)

AS A JUNIOR (2016-17)

Led the Buckeyes with 14.3 points per game while ranking second with 6.4 rebounds per contest...Recorded a team-high 34 steals and ranked third on the team with 64 assists...Connected on 54.7 percent of his shots from the field, the second-highest percentage on the team...Tallied five double-doubles on the season...Scored in double figures in 29 of 32 games...Was the only Power 5 Conference player 6-4 or shorter averaging more than six rebounds per game

Notable Games in 2016-17:

Scored 10 points at Navy (11/11)...Posted double-double with 21 points and 10 boards against North Carolina Central (11/14)...Went for 14 points and six boards vs. Providence (11/17)...Tallied a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards against Western Carolina (11/21)...Scored 20 points and pulled down nine boards against Marshall (11/25)...Scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds at Virginia (11/30)...Recorded double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds against Fairleigh Dickinson (12/3)...Went for 14 points and seven boards vs. FAU (12/6)...Scored 13 points against UConn (12/10)...Scored 15 points vs. UCLA (12/17)...Went for 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists against Youngstown State (12/20)...Tallied 17 points and six boards vs. UNC Asheville (12/22)...Recorded nine points and nine rebounds at Illinois (1/1)...Scored 17 points against Purdue (1/5)...Went for 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists at Minnesota (1/8)...Tallied 10 points and four boards at Wisconsin (1/12)...Scored 12 points vs. Michigan State (1/15)...Went for 13 points and five boards at Nebraska (1/17)...Scored a team-high 14 points to go along with six rebounds against Northwestern (1/22)...Tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks vs. Minnesota (1/25)...Went for 17 points and seven rebounds at Iowa (1/28)...Totaled 20 points, four rebounds and four assists against Maryland (1/31)...Tallied 13 points, five rebounds and three assists at Michigan (2/4)...Went for 11 points, five boards and four assists against Rutgers (2/8)...Eclipsed 1,000 career points, going for 20 points and five rebounds at Maryland (2/11)...Went for a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds against Nebraska (2/18)...Picked up second-consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds vs. Wisconsin (2/23)...Went for 12 points, including the game-winning layup with less than four seconds remaining, and nine rebounds at Penn State (2/28)...Tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists against Indiana (3/4)...Went for 18 points and six boards vs. Rutgers (3/8)

AS A SOPHOMORE (2015-16)

Started 28 games before missing the final seven games with a shoulder injury...Ranked third on the team with 11.7 points per game and tied for the team lead with 6.4 boards per game...Tied for the team lead with 35 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field...Tied for second on the team with five double-doubles...Tied for fourth nationally in field goal percentage among players 6'4" or shorter...Tallied the most rebounds per game among Big Ten players 6'4" or shorter

Notable Games in 2015-16

Scored 21 points to go along with nine boards and three assists vs. Mount St. Mary’s (11/15)...Tallied seven points and seven boards against UT-Arlington (11/20)...Scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 12 boards for his first-career double-double vs. Louisiana Tech (11/24)...Scored nine points and added six rebounds against Memphis (11/27)...Tallied 12 points and eight rebounds vs. Virginia (12/1)...Scored 19 points and pulled down five rebounds against VMI (12/5)...Recorded 11 points and four rebounds vs. Air Force (12/8)...Scored 15 points at UConn (12/12)...Recorded double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds against Northern Illinois (12/16)...Tallied six points and 10 boards vs. Kentucky (12/19)...Recorded 13 points, six boards and a career-high seven steals vs. Mercer (12/22)...Scored five points and added eight boards vs. South Carolina St. (12/27)...Scored 10 points vs. Minnesota (12/30)...Recorded six points and seven rebounds vs. Illinois (1/3)...Scored nine points and grabbed four boards at Northwestern (1/6)...Tallied 14 points and five rebounds vs. Rutgers (1/13)...Totaled 12 points, five boards and three steals at Maryland (1/16)...Posted double-double with 17 points and 10 boards at Purdue (1/21)...Tallied 15 points, four boards and three assists against Penn State (1/25)...Scored nine points at Illinois (1/28)...Tallied 16 points, five rebounds, threee assists and two steals against Maryland (1/31)...Scored nine points at Wisconsin (2/4)...Recorded 10 points and seven rebounds against Northwestern (2/8)...Went for double-double, tying his career-high 22 points while tallying a career-best 13 boards at Rutgers (2/13)...Scored 13 points vs. Michigan (2/16)...Tallied double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds at Nebraska (2/20)

AS A FRESHMAN (2014-15)

Played in all 35 games, earning 16 starts...Tallied 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 22.0 minutes per contest...Finished season in No. 4 spot among freshmen in Ohio State history in season field goal percentage at 58.9 percent...Averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game after entering starting lineup at Northwestern

Notable Games in 2014-15

Scored four points and pulled down five rebounds against UMass-Lowell (11/14)...Notched four points and five boards vs. Marquette (11/18)...Scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds, blocked two shots and recorded two steals vs. Sacred Heart (11/23)...Tallied five points and five rebounds vs. Campbell (11/26)...Scored six points and added five rebounds and two steals vs. James Madison (11/28)...Pulled down a career-high seven boards at Louisville (12/2)...Tied season-high 12 points while recording four boards vs. High Point (12/10)...Tallied 12 points, three rebounds and three steals against Morehead State (12/13)...Notched seven points and six boards against North Carolina A&T (12/17)...Scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds vs. Miami (12/22)...Scored nine points vs. Illinois (1/3)...Recorded 12 points and five boards at Indiana (1/10)...Tallied seven points and five boards vs. Michigan (1/13)...Scored 11 points and grabbed six boards at Iowa (1/17)...Made first-career start, tallying four points and five rebounds at Northwestern (1/22)...Scored a career-best 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting while grabbing six boards in a career-high 35 minutes against Indiana (1/25)...Tallied 16 points and a career-high eight boards against Maryland (1/29)...Recorded eight points and six rebounds at Purdue (2/4)...Tied career-best 20 points while pulling down five rebounds at Rutgers (2/8)...Tallied nine points and three rebounds vs. Penn State (2/11)...Recorded 10 points and six boards at Michigan State (2/14)...Tallied eight points and six boards at Michigan (2/22)...Scored a career-high 22 points while pulling down seven rebounds against Nebraska (2/26)...Tallied 13 points and five boards at Penn State (3/4)...Scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds against Wisconsin (3/8)...Tallied eight points and tied career-best eight rebounds against Michigan State (3/13)...Scored 12 points and grabbed eight boards vs. VCU (3/19)...Tallied seven points and four rebounds vs. Arizona (3/21)

PRIOR TO OHIO STATE

2013 Division I Second Team All-Ohio selection by the Associated Press...First Team All-District and All-Ohio Capital Conference as a junior...Columbus Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year in 2013...Averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds as a junior, leading Pickerington Central to a 19-8 record and the regional semifinals...Helped Central to a 26-2 record and the OHSAA Division I State Championship as a sophomore in 2012...Named MVP of the 2013 Bill Hensley Memorial Run-n-Slam Classic

PERSONAL

Son of Jermaine and Jenice Tate...Has three siblings, Jalen, Jada and Jocelyn...Father, Jermaine, is a former OSU letterwinner who averaged 12.1 points per game for the Buckeyes in 1996...Enjoys video games and graphic design