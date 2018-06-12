Jordan Barnett: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-7

Weight: 215

Position: SF

College: Missouri

Age: 22

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 13.7

RPG: 5.9

APG: 1.1

BLK: 0.6

STL: 0.7

Player Bio

Courtesy of Missouri Athletics

2016-17 (REDSHIRT JUNIOR):

Led Mizzou in scoring with his 12.2 points per game over 23 games, including 13 starts...Team-best averages of 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during Southeastern Conference play...Second game of the season with 10 rebounds or more with his 12 boards vs. Alabama (Feb. 15)...Back-to-back games of 23 points with his effort in the win vs. Vanderbilt (Feb. 11), setting a career-high in three-pointers made (five) in 29 minutes off the bench, also grabbing nine rebounds to lead the Tigers...Scored a career-high 23 points while setting career-highs in field goals made (nine) in 31 minutes off the bench against Texas A&M (Feb. 8)...Set then-career-high 20 points against Auburn (Jan. 10), enjoying a perfect 6-of-6 night from the charity stripe...Matched career-best for field goal makes (7-of-17 FG) for 15 points at Georgia (Jan. 7), also leading the Tigers with nine rebounds...Set his career high for the second consecutive contest by scoring 18 points (7-of-14 FG, 2-of-7 3PT, 2-of-2 FT) while grabbing nine rebounds vs. LSU (Jan. 4)...Recorded first double-double of his career, with a career-high 15 points (5-of-11 FG, 2-of-7 3PT, 3-of-4 FT) and 13 rebounds vs. Lipscomb (Dec. 29)...His 13 rebounds were the most by a Tiger thus far in the 2016-17 season and the most since the 2013-14 season when Johnathan Williams III recorded 15 boards against Texas A&M on March 14, 2014...Drained first three-pointer of his Black & Gold career in the Braggin’ Rights Game vs. Illinois (Dec. 21), playing 15 minutes off the bench.

2015-16 (SOPHOMORE):

Sat out as part of transfer requirements for a year-long period, becoming eligible to play in the second half of the 2016-17 season as a junior.

AT TEXAS

2015-16:

Appeared in four games as a sophomore, averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Final appearance as a Longhorn was a productive one, recording 12 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes of action vs. UT-San Antonio (Dec. 8).

2014-15:

Made 21 appearances as a freshman, compiling averages of 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Scored a season-high 11 points vs. Lipscomb (Dec. 16).

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE HS:

Widely considered one of the country’s Top 100 players coming out of high school, as he was ranked 70th overall by Rivals.com and 86th by ESPN.com...Averaged 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a senior for Christian Brothers College High School, leading head coach Justin Tatum’s team to a 25-7 overall record and the 2014 Missouri Class 5 State Championship...Scored 43 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead CBC to an 86-77 overtime win over Hickman to claim the state title in Mizzou Arena as a senior...Named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s All-Metro Player of the Year at the conclusion of his final prep campaign...Also led CBC in scoring as a junior and sophomore, averaging 17.7 points and 14.2 points during those respective seasons...As a sophomore, he helped lead the Cadets to an appearance in the Missouri Class 5 quarterfinals...Played for traditional power of the NIKE EYBL circuit, the St. Louis Eagles...Graduated from CBC High School with a pristine 4.0 grade point average.

PERSONAL:

Full name is Jordan Kahlil Barnett...Son of Karen Barnett and Bob Bonner, and born Dec. 31, 1995 in St. Louis, Mo...Family moved to San Antonio when Jordan was two, then moved back to St. Louis when Jordan was six.