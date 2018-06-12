Robert Johnson: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195

Position: SG

College: Indiana

Age: 23

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 14.0

RPG: 4.5

APG: 2.7

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.8

Player Bio

Courtesy of Indiana Athletics

2017-18 (Senior):

Earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (Coaches)...Named MVP of the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic averaging 15.8 points in the 4 game event...Tied Crossroads Classic record with 5 3FG Made vs. Notre Dame...21st in IU career scoring with 1,413points and 4th in 3FG Made with 239...5th in Big Ten in minutes played, 9th in 3FGM, 7th in 3FGM in Big Ten games...Tied school record with 9 3FGM at Iowa which also set Carver-Hawkeye Arena standard***

Four-year starter ... made 118 career starts... earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from conference coaches ... averaged 16.3 points and shot 50.0% from long distance in the month of February... started all 31 games, averaged 14.0 points and finished second on the team in assists (84)... averaged 14.6 points and led the Hoosiers with 52 assists in Big Ten play... had 14 points, 4 boards and 4 assists against Howard... had 12 points, 5 boards and 3 assists at Seton Hall... had 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks against USF... had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists against ASU.... finished with a game-high 18 points against Eastern Michigan... made 6 of 8 field goals and 4 of 6 treys... chipped in 17 points against Duke... had 9 points, 7 boards and 3 assists against Iowa...scored 20 points and added 6 boards and 4 assists in 43 minutes against Notre Dame... Blocked potential game-winning shot by UND’s Matt Farrell in final seconds of the game... had a team-high 17 points against Fort Wayne.... had 12 points against Tennessee Tech and 13 against Youngstown State... had 14 points and a season-high 5 assists against Wisconsin... notched career-high with 28 points and had 7 boards and 7 assists at Minnesota... finished with a team-high 17 points - including 5 made 3FG - and added 6 rebounds against Northwestern... scored 21 points and was 4-of-6 from long distance at Michigan State....had 12 points, 8 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals against Maryland... finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists against Purdue... had 19 points and hit 3 treys at Rutgers.... had 11 points, 5 boards, 4 assists and 2 steals against Minnesota... had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists against Illinois... had a career-high 29 points and tied school record with 9 3FGM at Iowa... also had 4 assists against the Hawkeyes... had 16 points, 6 boards, 2 assists and 2 steals at Nebraska... finished with 17 points and 4 assists against Ohio State... made 2 free throws with 7 second in overtime to force a second overtime... played a season-high 43 minutes against the Buckeyes... will graduate with a degree in sport marketing and management.

2016-17 (Junior)

Played in all 34 games, making 32 starts ... ranked second on the team averaging 12.8 points per game ... finished junior year with 978 career points ... his 85 assists were second on the team while he led the Hoosiers with 29 steals ... averaged 4.4 rebounds per game and shot 37.0 percent from the 3-point line (70-of-189) ... increased his scoring to 13.2 points per game in Big Ten play ... scored in double figures in 25 games, including three games of 20-plus points ... contributed 10 points in the win over Kansas to open the season ... scored 16 points with five rebounds and five assists in the home opener against Umass Lowell .... registered 16 points and six rebounds at Fort Wayne ... dropped 11 points with three steals and six rebounds agsint North Carolina... totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks against Delaware State ... registered 20 points with a season high six made 3s against Austin Peay ... recorded 19 points in 21 minutes with five made 3s against Nebraska ... scored 18 points while shooting 7-of-11 from the field against Illinois ... totaled 17 points to go with seven boards and three assists against Penn State ... tallied 17 points and four rebouns against Michigan State ... dropped a career-high 27 points to record a double-double with 11 rebounds against Penn State ... became just the second player in the country since the 1996-97 season to record 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals when he did it at Iowa ... posted 26 points, six assists and six rebounds in the final regular season game at Ohio State ... logged 13 points and seven rebounds against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament.

2015-16 (Sophomore)

Played in 30 games and made 22 starts ... averaged 8.1 points and 3.3 rebounds ... opened the season with 12 points and three assists in the win against Eastern Illinois ... tallied seven points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal in the win over Austin Peay ... scored 14 points in the Wake Forest game ... registered 12 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the Alcorn State game ... compiled eight points and six rebounds at Duke ... dropped 16 points (5-of-5 for 3PT) in the win over IPFW ... scored a season-high 17 points, grabbed 3 boards, and dished out three assists in the win over Notre Dame ... registered 11 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the win over Ohio State ... tallied 13 points, seven boards, and six dimes in the win over Illinois ... scored nine points, hauled in six rebounds, and added two steals in the win over Northwestern ... scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the win over Michigan ... netted 13 points in the win over Iowa ... scored 11 points and added five assists against Michigan State ... chipped in 13 points along with three rebounds and three assists against Nebraska ... tallied six points and three rebounds in the win against Purdue before leaving with an injured ankle ... after missing four games with the ankle injury, returned against Chattanooga in the NCAA Tournament to score seven points and hand out six assists... drained two three points field goals in the first half against Kentucky in the Round of 32.

2014-15 (Freshman)

Played in all 34 games, making 33 starts ... ranked second on the team with 79 assists and 29 steals this season ... opened the season with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in the season opener against Mississippi Valley State ... scored 21 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists in the second game of the season against Texas Southern ... dropped 13 points in a win over Lamar ... stuffed the stat sheet with six points, three rebounds and nine assists against Pitt ... posted 10 points and seven rebounds against Savannah State ... registered 11 points, three rebounds and three assists against Georgetown ... in his Big Ten debut, scored 14 points in a road win at Nebraska ... logged nine points, six rebounds and three assists at Michigan State ... his top scoring output in Big Ten play came against Penn State, when he scored 20 points (4-of-6 3FG) and had two steals ... contributed seven points and six rebounds in the win over Maryland ... collected nine points and two steals at Purdue ... helped a second half rally at Wisconsin and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists ... in the win over Minnesota, the freshman scored 19 points (5-of-8 3FG), grabbed three rebounds and handed out four assists ... registered eight points and three assists at Rutgers ... recorded 11 points and four assists in the only meeting of the season with Northwestern ... had five points in both of the final two games of the regular season against Iowa and Michigan State ... started against Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament and had six points, three rebounds and two assists ... finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists against Maryland in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament ... Tallied four points, three assists and two rebounds in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament against Wichita St.

Canada Trip (Summer 2014)

Appeared in all five games ... started in four ... average 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and led the team with 2.2 steals ... in game one against Laval scored 12 points, had five rebounds and five assists ... against Ottawa had eight points, team-high six assists, three rebounds and three steals ... scored 12 points, had three rebounds and one assist against Carleton ... in game four against McGill grabbed seven rebounds, three assists and two steals ... had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals against UQAM.

Prep/Personal

Averaged 24.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a senior at Benedictine College Prep and head coach Ryan Marable ... named first team all-state in addition to All-Metro Player of the Year by the Richmond Times-Dispatch ... ranked No. 42 by Rivals.com, No. 44 by ESPN, No. 48 by 247Sports and No. 55 by Scout.com in the 2014 recruiting class ... connected on 36.3 percent of his attempts from 3-point territory during his senior season ... scored 10 points in 20 minutes of action at the 2014 Derby Classic ... also advanced to the finals of the 3-point contest at the Derby Classic and was voted "Fan Favorite" ... participated in the NBPA Top 100 Camp ... averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds as a junior ... played AAU basketball for Boo Williams, the uncle/guardian of IU teammate Troy Williams ... parents are Robert and Tamara Johnson ... has three brothers, Yahkee, Malik and Anthony ... majoring in Sport Communication ... was born May 27, 1995