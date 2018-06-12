Quentin Snider: 2018 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

Position: PG

College: Louisville

Age: 23

2017-2018 Season Stats

PPG: 11.8

RPG: 2.7

APG: 4.0

BLK: 0.0

STL: 0.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Louisville Athletics

Senior Year

Tri-captain started 3 1/3 years at point guard. Scored in double figures in 22 games as a senior including 20 of the last 31...Led the ACC in three point percentage for conference games only, connecting on 40-of-87 threes for 46.0 percent...Three-time All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team selection (2015, 2016, 2017)...Matched a career-high with 22 points at Virginia Tech, adding six assists while burying a career-best seven threes...One of just 11 players ever at Louisville with 400 career assists. His 415 career assists rank 11th at Louisville...Scored his 1,000th career point with his first basket against Notre Dame on Jan. 16 to become UofL’s 68th career 1,000-point scorer (1,207 career points, ranking 40th at UofL)...Ranked third in the ACC and is 31st in the nation in assists-to-turnovers ratio (2.62). He was 12th in the ACC in assists (4.0)...Tied a career-high with 22 points against Notre Dame while also dishing out a season-high matching seven assists...Finished his career with 184 three-pointers, eighth-best in UofL history...Would have ranked third in the ACC in free throw percentage, connecting on 86.6 percent, but fell below the league minimums. He was perfect from the line 15 times as a senior...Pulled down a career-high seven rebounds against Seton Hall while scoring 15 points...Was the Cardinals’ leading returning scorer for the third straight year, averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 assists (8th in the ACC) as a junior.

Junior Year

Team tri-captain, his second year as a captain...The Cardinals’ top returning scorer (12.4 ppg) for the third consecutive season...2017 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team selection, earning the recognition for the third straight year...Second in the ACC in assists-to-turnovers ratio (2.74; 22nd in the NCAA). He was eighth in the ACC in assists (4.1)...Hit 30-of-63 three-pointers in his 11 ACC games (.476)...Recorded a stretch of 20 straight games with a three-pointer, tied for the third-longest in the ACC in 2016-17...Suffered a strained hip flexor in the second half against Duke on Jan. 14 and missed six games...Over the last 10 games since returning from the injury, he averaged 13 points, 4.3 assists and made 22-of-59 three-pointers (.373)...Scored at least eight points in all but four games he played in as a junior...Team co-captain was the Cardinals’ top returning scorer (9.4 ppg last season) for the second consecutive year...Matched a career-best with 22 points against Pittsburgh, adding five assists (3-of-4 three-pointers)...Scored a career-high 22 points against Kentucky and tied a career-high with six rebounds while dishing out five assists and collecting two steals. He was named Bluegrass Sports Commission MVP following the game. He was honored as the USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and ACC Player of the Week for games Dec. 19-25...Dished out six assists while also scoring 13 points against Eastern Kentucky, earning Billy Minardi Classic MVP honors.

Sophomore Year

Second on the team in minutes played (27.8 mpg), he scored at least eight points in 22 games as a sophomore...His 109 assists with just 40 turnovers ranked him fourth in the ACC in assists-to-turnovers ratio (2.73; 43rd in the NCAA). He committed a turnover an average of just once every 21.2 minutes of action...Led the Cardinals with a season-high 21 points at NC State while knocking down a four three-pointers...Led the Cardinals in scoring with 20 points against Florida State, connecting on 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc...Handed out a career-best tying eight assists vs. Grand Canyon, adding 12 points and four rebounds in the game. Also dished out eight assists vs. Kennesaw State...Handed out as many as six assists seven times, including seven assists with one turnover against No. 2/1 North Carolina on Feb. 1.

Freshman Year

The Cardinals’ top returning scorer (4.1 ppg) for the 2015-16 season...Started 10 of the Cardinals’ last 11 games of the season. He averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds in Louisville’s 10 late-season games when he replaced Chris Jones in the Cardinals’ backcourt...Committed just 29 turnovers for the season in 589 minutes on the court, an average of one turnover every 20 minutes...Scored double figures in four of the last six games and on six occasions for the season...Averaged 11 points, 4.3 rebounds and two assists in the Cardinals’ four NCAA Tournament games...Had 11 points, two steals and hit 3-of-4 three-pointers as the Cardinals beat then No. 2-ranked Virginia on March 7...Committed just three turnovers in four NCAA Tournament games while averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists, connecting on 5-of-15 three-pointers...The Cardinals’ top returning scorer (4.1 ppg) for the 2015-16 season...Scored a career-high 16 points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out two assists, committed just one turnover in 37 minutes, and sank two free throws with 8.9 seconds remaining for the winning margin as the Cardinals prevailed 57-55 over UC Irvine in the NCAA Second Round...Dished out a career-high six assists against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament...Named to the 2015 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball team, one of a league-high seven Cardinals selected for the honor...Earned his first start against Syracuse, scoring 13 points while connecting on a career-high three three-pointers and dishing out four assists without a turnover. He had scored 17 points total in ACC games before the game...Scored in 21 games and handed out at least one assist in 18 games...Totaled 11 points -- his second-highest point production of the season -- against Florida State while dishing out four assists. Also scored 11 points against Virginia.

High School

Averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals in leading top-ranked Ballard High School to a 29-6 record before falling to No. 2 Trinity in the Seventh Region title game...Honored as Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball, Snider was a first team all-state selection and was ranked 33rd nationally by Rivals.com, No. 38 by 247Sports.com, No. 40 in the ESPN 100 and was rated the seventh-best point guard in the nation by Scout.com...Career leader in scoring and assists (633) at Ballard. His 2,442 points passed Allan Houston and DeJuan Wheat. His 371 three-pointers (including 34 as an eighth-grader at Fern Creek) rank third in state history...Top scoring effort as a senior was 32 points on three occasions and he handed out a season-best 11 assists against Newport Catholic. He scored 20 or more points in 22 games as a senior...Averaged 19.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals as a junior in helping Ballard to a 32-5 record and the Kentucky state championship game, where the Bruins fell 65-64 to Madison Central. He was a first-team all-state selection and the Seventh Region player of the year as a junior...UofL greats DeJuan Wheat (1993-97), the Cardinals’ No. 2 all-time scorer, and Jerry Eaves (1978-82), the starting point guard on UofL’s 1980 NCAA Championship team, were also graduates of Ballard High School...Chose to attend Louisville after also considering Illinois, UCLA, Michigan State and Connecticut...Honored as MVP of the 2014 Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic all-star game after totaling eight points, four rebounds and a game-high nine assists for the winning White team...His combined 64 points in the two games of the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games are tied for the third most in the history of the event that dates back to 1940, passed only by George McGinnis (1969) and Oscar Robertson (1956)...He had 37 points -- the sixth most ever in the event -- six three-pointers and seven rebounds in the game played in Kentucky; 27 points and five rebounds in the game played in Indiana.

Personal

Born Feb. 14, 1995 ... Son of Scott and Latonda Snider ... Has one younger brother (Cameron) ... Major is communication...Personal goal at UofL is to win the national championship...Best moment of his athletic career to date was advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight last season...Enjoys hanging with his neighborhood friends in his spare time...Chose to attend UofL because “I always dreamed to play for Louisville since I was seven, I’m from Louisville and I want to play for my city.”...Best basketball advice given to him was to get better every day...Most proud of being in college and working toward his degree...Feels Oshea Jackson Jr. would be the best actor to play him in a movie...His dad has had the greatest influence on his athletic career...When he played basketball as a kid, he pretended he was Allen Iverson...Few people know that he collects basketball cards...Chose to wear number 2 because it was worn at UofL by former Cardinal Ellis Myles, who was Snider’s AAU coach...If you walked into his dorm room, the first thing you would notice is pictures of his family...Among reality shows, he feels he would fare best on Love & Hip Hop in Atlanta...Best thing about being a Cardinal is “playing in front of my hometown.”...What impresses him the most about Coach Pitino: he is very successful and wants to be great...Would most like to meet God.