Power Rankings, Week 3: Sixers, Suns and Jazz climb into the Top 5

Though we’re certainly dragging some of its remnants into the new year, 2020 is finally behind us. And so are the first two weeks of this unusual season, with some eye-opening blowouts and some pretty fun games as well.

With the singularity of this season, with rest days and protocol-related absences, we might look at these games as being less important than early January games in any other year. But because this season is shorter, they mean more.

The one team that could probably cruise through the next few months, the defending-champion Los Angeles Lakers, seem to be doing the opposite. The champs lost on ring night, they had a rough fourth quarter against Portland last Monday, and they probably could have stepped on the gas a little earlier in Memphis on Sunday. But the Lakers have generally been taking care of business. They built defensive habits early last season, and they’re not thinking about flipping a switch in that regard this year. There are a bunch of new guys to incorporate into the program and it seems that steps won’t be skipped.

So the Lakers remain at No. 1 in this week’s Power Rankings. The Clippers remain in the top five, but last week’s No. 2, the Brooklyn Nets, have taken a tumble, replaced by a division rival that they’ll face this week.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Philadelphia (3-0) — The Sixers were the league’s only unbeaten team last week. Wins at home over the struggling Raptors and Hornets don’t do much for the resume right now, but they absolutely thumped the previously unbeaten Magic in Orlando on Thursday.

East vs. West

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Philadelphia (+13), Utah (+7), Chicago, Golden State (+6)

Philadelphia (+13), Utah (+7), Chicago, Golden State (+6) Free falls of the week: Brooklyn (-15), Minnesota (-9), Miami, Orlando, San Antonio (-8)

Week 3 Team to Watch

Boston — Jaylen Brown is on fire, but the Celtics just struggled to split two games in Detroit. This week could be even more interesting, as the Cs play three games against two teams they faced in last year’s playoffs. They begin the week in Florida, facing the Raptors on Monday and the Heat on Wednesday. Then they’re back home for two games, hosting the Wizards on Friday and the Heat on Sunday.

Previous Power Rankings

Stats Key

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 101.8 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 108.9 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

