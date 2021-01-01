Report: TJ Warren to undergo surgery for left foot stress fracture

The Pacers’ ability to succeed despite injuries will once again be tested. Forward TJ Warren will reportedly require surgical repair of a stress fracture in his left foot, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The setback would keep him out for a significant portion of the season.

Warren led the Pacers in scoring at 19.8 points per game in 2019-20 after Indiana acquired him and a second-round pick from Phoenix in exchange for cash considerations. The former lottery pick erupted in the Orlando bubble, pouring in 31.0 points per contest over six games on 57.8% shooting, including 52.4% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 4-1 following Thursday’s victory over Cleveland, good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Indiana went 45-28 last season and finished fourth in the East despite injuries to Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Jeremy Lamb.