Top Stories
Report: TJ Warren to undergo surgery for left foot stress fracture
The Pacers' leading scorer from last season could be out of action for the foreseeable future.
From NBA.com News Services
The Pacers’ ability to succeed despite injuries will once again be tested. Forward TJ Warren will reportedly require surgical repair of a stress fracture in his left foot, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The setback would keep him out for a significant portion of the season.
Warren led the Pacers in scoring at 19.8 points per game in 2019-20 after Indiana acquired him and a second-round pick from Phoenix in exchange for cash considerations. The former lottery pick erupted in the Orlando bubble, pouring in 31.0 points per contest over six games on 57.8% shooting, including 52.4% from 3-point range.
The Pacers are 4-1 following Thursday’s victory over Cleveland, good for second place in the Eastern Conference. Indiana went 45-28 last season and finished fourth in the East despite injuries to Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Jeremy Lamb.