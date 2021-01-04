NBA reacts to Stephen Curry's outrageous performance

Stephen Curry’s career night, in which he scored 62 points on 18-for-31 shooting (8-for-16 on 3s), had the internet buzzing Sunday night.

Check out some of the best reactions and stats from Curry’s incredible performance:

You can’t dish it out and not be able take it 🤷🏽‍♂️ #Respect https://t.co/2ydpT0JVHy — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 4, 2021

“Feels amazing.” 62 Points from Wardell Stephen Curry II. pic.twitter.com/Bc8HgEVtbg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021

Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph….. — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021

Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021

sheesh steph 🥴 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 4, 2021

I saw the 54 in the Garden. Only right that he goes for 62 tonight. Many words to describe this guy. Just glad I’m able to witness it all. @StephenCurry30 — Baze (@24Bazemore) January 4, 2021

Steph heard Y'all huh? — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 4, 2021

A career high 62 points for Steph Curry! STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate along with LeBron, AD, KD, Kyrie, Luka Doncic, Kawhi, and Giannis! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2021

🔥 Career-high 62 points for Steph Curry! 🔥 WHERE ELSE does a 2-time #KiaMVP and 3-time NBA Champion continue to push the limits of what's possible? #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/NAtwSGMNyr — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021

Steph woke up today like…. pic.twitter.com/2gj9sBNm5A — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 4, 2021

62…🚀🚀🚀 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 4, 2021

62!!!! Stop playing w/ my guy!! — andre (@andre) January 4, 2021