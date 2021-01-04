Top Stories
NBA reacts to Stephen Curry's outrageous performance
NBA superstars past and present were all abuzz Sunday on social media in the wake of Stephen Curry's 62-point game.
From Social Media Reports
Stephen Curry’s career night, in which he scored 62 points on 18-for-31 shooting (8-for-16 on 3s), had the internet buzzing Sunday night.
Check out some of the best reactions and stats from Curry’s incredible performance:
You can’t dish it out and not be able take it 🤷🏽♂️ #Respect https://t.co/2ydpT0JVHy
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 4, 2021
“Feels amazing.”
62 Points from Wardell Stephen Curry II. pic.twitter.com/Bc8HgEVtbg
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 4, 2021
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 4, 2021
Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph…..
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021
Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐
— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021
sheesh steph 🥴
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 4, 2021
I saw the 54 in the Garden. Only right that he goes for 62 tonight. Many words to describe this guy. Just glad I’m able to witness it all. @StephenCurry30
— Baze (@24Bazemore) January 4, 2021
Steph heard Y'all huh?
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 4, 2021
A career high 62 points for Steph Curry! STILL proving he’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen and a MVP candidate along with LeBron, AD, KD, Kyrie, Luka Doncic, Kawhi, and Giannis!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 4, 2021
🔥 Career-high 62 points for Steph Curry! 🔥
WHERE ELSE does a 2-time #KiaMVP and 3-time NBA Champion continue to push the limits of what's possible? #OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/NAtwSGMNyr
— NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021
Steph woke up today like…. pic.twitter.com/2gj9sBNm5A
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 4, 2021
62…🚀🚀🚀
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 4, 2021
62!!!! Stop playing w/ my guy!!
— andre (@andre) January 4, 2021
No Lie🔥🔥💯 https://t.co/QagdaZs4WM
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 4, 2021
Someone HAS to cool that man off. 🔥💦 pic.twitter.com/L48ngut04Y
— NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2021