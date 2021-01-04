Top Stories

NBA reacts to Stephen Curry's outrageous performance

NBA superstars past and present were all abuzz Sunday on social media in the wake of Stephen Curry's 62-point game.

From Social Media Reports

Stephen Curry’s career night, in which he scored 62 points on 18-for-31 shooting (8-for-16 on 3s), had the internet buzzing Sunday night.

Check out some of the best reactions and stats from Curry’s incredible performance:

