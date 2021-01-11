Power Rankings, Week 4: Suns rise to No. 2; Warriors move into Top 10

Week 3 was when the coronavirus pandemic really hit the NBA. We saw COVID-related absences (some positive tests, some contact-tracing quarantines) all across the league, affecting both the schedule and the quality of play.

Kevin Durant missed three games and Bradley Beal had to isolate over the weekend. The Mavs had to leave three guys in Denver and the Sixers had just seven healthy players on Saturday, starting two rookies that you probably never heard of. The Bulls have been missing a few rotation players, the Celtics lost most of their frontline last week, and Miami-Boston on Sunday became the second postponement of the season.

This is what we knew could happen with the season being played outside of a bubble. We can hope that, because we’re 17 days past Christmas, this is the peak of pandemic-related absences around the league. But we don’t know what’s around the corner, and every case (both in and outside the NBA) is reason for concern.

COVID-19 cases weren’t the only bad news from last week. Three players — Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Orlando’s Markelle Fultz and Washington’s Thomas Bryant — were lost to nasty knee injuries. In positive news, the Magic’s Mo Bamba finally made his season debut after contracting the virus in the summer.

The games go on. And we’ll do our best here to focus on the basketball, knowing that health and safety remain the top priorities as we navigate the 2020-21 season.

Oklahoma City (3-1) — Break up the Thunder (again)! They went 4-1 on a five-game road trip.

Sacramento (1-3) — The Kings got a narrow win over the Bulls, but lost their other three games (one to the 2-7 Raptors) by a total of 78 points.

Toughest: 1. Memphis, 2. Charlotte, 3. Detroit

1. Memphis, 2. Charlotte, 3. Detroit Easiest: 1. Atlanta, 2. Orlando, 3. L.A. Lakers

1. Atlanta, 2. Orlando, 3. L.A. Lakers Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

High jumps of the week: Charlotte (+11), Golden State (+10), San Antonio (+10)

Charlotte (+11), Golden State (+10), San Antonio (+10) Free falls of the week: Atlanta (-11), Cleveland (-9), Sacramento (-8)

Denver — The Nuggets have won four of their last five to climb back to .500. And they have a few good tests of what might be an improving defense this week. They’ll finish their three-game trip in Brooklyn on Tuesday before returning home to begin a three-game homestand with games against the Warriors (Thursday) and Jazz (Sunday).

The league has averaged 101.2 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 109.6 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

