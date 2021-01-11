Kristaps Porzingis upgraded to questionable for 1st time this season

Dallas’ most significant reinforcement could be back in the mix soon.

The Mavericks’ Sunday evening injury report showed Kristaps Porzingis’ status updated to questionable for Monday’s game against New Orleans (8:30 ET, NBA TV). Additionally, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Porzingis was set to make his debut against the Pelicans.

However, given that the NBA postponed the Mavs-Pelicans game due to health and safety protocols, Porzingis’ return will be delayed until at least Wednesday, when the Mavericks visit the Hornets (7 ET, NBA League Pass). The versatile Latvian big man has not played since Game 3 of the Western Conference first round of the 2020 playoffs against the LA Clippers due to a torn meniscus.

Porzingis and All-NBA guard Luka Doncic combined to lead Dallas to its first playoff berth since 2016, which was also the franchise’s first postseason appearance without retired star Dirk Nowitzki since 1990. Last season marked Porzingis’ first with the Mavericks after arriving from New York via trade in January 2019. The former fourth overall pick averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in a successful return from a torn ACL suffered on Feb. 8, 2018.

The Mavericks are 5-4 and in fifth place in the Western Conference.