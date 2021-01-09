Top Stories

Injury snaps Joe Ingles' streak of 384 consecutive games played

The veteran Jazz forward hasn't missed a game since Dec. 16, 2015.

From NBA.com News Services

Joe Ingles’ sore right Achilles will heal, but the Utah Jazz forward’s run of 384 consecutive games played — the longest active streak in the league — was broken when he sat out Friday night’s game at Milwaukee.

Undrafted in 2009, the Australian-born Ingles became a star and winner in the NBL (Australia), Spanish League, Israeli League and Euroleague before finally signing with the LA Clippers in 2014. The franchise waived him less than a month later, but the Utah Jazz executed a waiver claim to acquire the then-27-year-old NBA rookie.

Ingles played well enough to earn a long-term contract with the Jazz in 2015. He then went on to become a staple of Utah’s high-IQ, defense-oriented style of play under head coach Quin Snyder, often while playing through various injuries. Ingles’ career average of 40.6% shooting from 3-point range ranks 10th among active players and 28th all time.

The 33-year-old’s last missed game occurred on Dec. 16, 2015. Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings now holds the longest active record of consecutive games played with 275.

