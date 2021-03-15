Power Rankings, Week 13: Nets, Sixers and Lakers hold Top 5 spots despite key injuries

As we dive into the jam-packed second half of the season, some situations around the league call for patience.

With Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid all on the shelf with injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have no choice but to wait things out. Seeding matters and all three teams have marquee games on the horizon, but a few marquee games in March are not worth risking a playoff series in May or June. Those three guys could each be the difference between an early exit and a championship.

The Lakers are struggling to score without Davis. The Nets, with James Harden and Kyrie Irving holding things down, are having no such issues. And we’re about to find out what the Sixers are without Embiid, though they got an easy win over a good team without him on Sunday.

All three of those teams, despite the absence of those stars, are in the top five in this week’s Power Rankings. Two of them, the Lakers and Sixers, will face tests from fellow contenders (Phoenix and Milwaukee) this week.

Plus-Minus Players of the Week

Teams of the Week

Make It Last Forever: Atlanta (3-0) — The Hawks remain undefeated under Nate McMillan.

Atlanta (3-0) — The Hawks remain undefeated under Nate McMillan. Something Just Ain’t Right: Cleveland (0-2) — The Cavs scored an anemic 82 points on 98 possessions against the team (New Orleans) that ranks 28th defensively.

East vs. West

Schedule strength through Week 12

Toughest: 1. Detroit, 2. Dallas, 3. Washington

1. Detroit, 2. Dallas, 3. Washington Easiest: 1. Phoenix, 2. New York, 3. Milwaukee

1. Phoenix, 2. New York, 3. Milwaukee Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Indiana (+5), Oklahoma City (+3), Charlotte (+2), Miami (+2)

Indiana (+5), Oklahoma City (+3), Charlotte (+2), Miami (+2) Free falls of the week: Toronto (-5), Washington (-5), Denver (-4)

Week 13 Team to Watch

New Orleans — Did the Pelicans make a breakthrough with a big win over the Clippers on Sunday? We’ll find out this week as they play Games 2-4 of a stretch of eight straight against teams with winning records. They’re in Portland for a two-game series on Tuesday and Thursday, and complete the three-game trip in Denver on Sunday.

Stats Key

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 100.0 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 111.4 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

