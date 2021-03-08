Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets climb to No. 1; Lakers, Bucks exit Top 5

All-Star 2021 is in the books and we can add a couple of items to the list of ways in which this season is different than what we’re used to. First, as we emerge from the break, the season is not yet halfway done, with 533 games played and 547 still to come.

Second, the trade deadline is still 2 1/2 weeks away. So there’s time for teams to gather more data about where they stand and what their roster lacks before having to say yes or no to a deal. Some players could return from long absences this week and others may look recharged after a week off.

The question is just how wide open the title chase is. The Los Angeles Lakers were the heavy favorite when they seemingly upgraded their championship roster, and they began the season 21-6, holding the No. 1 spot in these here rankings for seven of the first eight weeks. Maybe the Lakers’ 3-7 record since then is just about health and the grind of a tightly compressed season, and maybe they’re not as obvious a pick to win the title as we thought two months ago when the Brooklyn Nets didn’t yet have James Harden.

Maybe the list of title contenders goes beyond the Lakers, Nets and Utah Jazz, who have torn through the league over the last two months. Keep your eyes on the Denver Nuggets, seemingly playing their best basketball after a slow start.

With a thrashing of the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Denver is back in the top five, while the Nets have taken the No. 1 spot from the Jazz.

Make It Last Forever: Denver (3-0) — The Nuggets 3-0 week included a 31-point win in Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back.

Golden State — The Warriors went into the break with a three-game losing streak and they come out of the break with three tough games. They’ll visit the Clippers on Thursday (10 p.m. ET, TNT) and then host the Jazz and Lakers for a back-to-back on Sunday and next Monday. The Dubs have lost seven of their last nine games against the eight teams ahead of them in the Western Conference

