Power Rankings, Week 11: Streaking Bucks back in Top 5

It was a good week for game-winners: Lamar Stevens to end the Cavs’ 10-game losing streak, Luguentz Dort at the buzzer, Luka Doncic with the step-back, Jayson Tatum in the post, and Malik Monk with a tough and-one.

Bucks-Clippers on Sunday didn’t have a game-winner (Giannis Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee ahead with a pair of free throws with 1:57 left), but it was still a great game between two of the best teams in the league. As messed up as this season has been, those can still bring us joy.

Through Sunday, 50% of games (251/501) have been within five points in the last five minutes, just a tick down from last season (51%). There have been some huge margins of victory (the latest of those coming on Sunday in Memphis), but success or failure in close games can still make or break your season.

Just ask the the Toronto Raptors, who are 7-12 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes, but 10-5 otherwise. The Denver Nuggets are in a similar boat in the Western Conference at 6-9 in games that were within five in the last five and 12-6 otherwise.

If we counted only the games that weren’t close, the Raptors would be the No. 3 seed in the East and the Nuggets would be tied for fourth in the West. The Utah Jazz (19-2) would still have the best record in the league, but the Milwaukee Bucks (17-5) would be comfortably atop the East. Instead of being the No. 6 seed at 18-14, the Blazers would be in 10th place at 6-9.

Of course, it doesn’t work that way. Point differential can inform, but it doesn’t actually count for anything. The ability to execute down the stretch of close games is a skill that matters.

The Jazz lost a close one in Miami on Friday, but remain at the top of the rankings for a third straight week, with a marquee game in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Make It Last Forever: Miami (4-0) — They weren’t going to stay down for long.

Miami (4-0) — They weren’t going to stay down for long. Something Just Ain’t Right: Houston (0-4) — What John Wall had to say after the Rockets’ 49-point loss to Memphis on Sunday cannot be repeated in this space.

* * *

East vs. West

Schedule strength through Week 10

Toughest: 1. Dallas, 2. Minnesota, 3. Sacramento

1. Dallas, 2. Minnesota, 3. Sacramento Easiest: 1. Phoenix, 2. Orlando, 3. New York

1. Phoenix, 2. Orlando, 3. New York Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

* * *

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Miami (+5), Cleveland (+4), Washington (+4)

Miami (+5), Cleveland (+4), Washington (+4) Free falls of the week: Indiana (-5), Portland (-5), Atlanta (-4)

* * *

Week 11 Team to Watch

Phoenix — There are three games between top eight teams in the Western Conference this week, and the fourth-place Suns play two of the three. They’ll visit the Lakers on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET, TNT) and host the Warriors on Thursday.

* * *

Previously…

This time last year: Clippers climb back into Top 5; big week lies ahead for Lakers — The Bucks had won 46 of their last 51 games and Kelly Oubre Jr. was done for the season with a knee injury. Malik Monk was playing the best basketball of his career and then got suspended for violating the league’s Anti-Drug program. Jaylen Brown beat the buzzer with a 3 off a missed free throw to send Rockets-Celtics to overtime, Dennis Smith Jr. had himself a highlight, and Aaron Gordon sealed a big win in Brooklyn by rejecting Caris LeVert at the rim.

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 100.1 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

