Power Rankings, Week 10: Jazz stay at No. 1, but Nets closing in fast

Over their five-game trip out West, the Brooklyn Nets allowed 116.3 points per 100 possessions, a mark which gave them the league’s 21st-ranked defense over those nine days. And it didn’t matter. The Nets shot 53%, including 45% from 3-point range, and they cut down on their turnovers, scoring more than 125 points per 100 possessions as they swept the five-game trip. And they did it without Kevin Durant for four of the five games, and without Kyrie Irving for their comeback win in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Forget about the losses to the Wizards, Thunder, Cavs and Pistons. Forget about their ongoing defensive issues. The Nets have beat every good team they’ve faced this season and they’re a dominant force offensively, even when they have only two of their three stars in uniform.

With their six-game winning streak, the Nets have climbed to No. 2 in the Power Rankings. The Utah Jazz saw their nine-game streak come to an end, but are still 20-2 over the last 6 1/2 weeks in a season in which very few teams have been able to find consistency.

Make It Last Forever: Brooklyn (5-0) — Wins over the Suns, Lakers and Clippers sans Kevin Durant is a nice way to end a 5-0 road trip.

Brooklyn (5-0) — Wins over the Suns, Lakers and Clippers sans Kevin Durant is a nice way to end a 5-0 road trip. Something Just Ain’t Right: Minnesota (0-4) — Good luck, Chris Finch.

East vs. West

Schedule strength through Week 9

Toughest: 1. Sacramento, 2. Oklahoma City, 3. Detroit

1. Sacramento, 2. Oklahoma City, 3. Detroit Easiest: 1. Orlando, 2. Phoenix, 3. L.A. Lakers

1. Orlando, 2. Phoenix, 3. L.A. Lakers Schedule strength is based on cumulative opponent record, and adjusted for home vs. away and days of rest before a game.

Movement in the Rankings

High jumps of the week: Toronto (+7), Brooklyn, Chicago, Orlando, Washington (+4)

Toronto (+7), Brooklyn, Chicago, Orlando, Washington (+4) Free falls of the week: Sacramento (-8), Detroit, Houston, Memphis (-3)

Week 10 Team to Watch

Portland — Damian Lillard and the Blazers suffered a setback after running off six straight wins, losing to the Wizards on Saturday. But they have some big opportunities to rebound this week, with a three-game trip that takes them through Phoenix (Monday), Denver (Tuesday) and L.A., where they’ll play the Lakers on Friday night.

Previously…

This time last year: Rockets surge into Top 5; Pelicans continue to rise — At 48-8, the Bucks had clinched a playoff spot. The Pistons bought out Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris, who would both make their way to Los Angeles. John Beilein stepped down as coach of the Cavs, Trae Young scored a career-high 50 points against the Heat, and Bradley Beal put Andre Drummond on a poster.

Pace: Possessions per 48 minutes (League Rank)

OffRtg: Points scored per 100 possessions (League Rank)

DefRtg: Points allowed per 100 possessions (League Rank)

NetRtg: Point differential per 100 possessions (League Rank)

The league has averaged 100.1 possessions (per team) per 48 minutes and 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions this season.

