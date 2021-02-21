Top Stories

Report: Rockets, center DeMarcus Cousins to part ways

According to the report, Houston is looking to go younger and smaller in the frontcourt.

From NBA.com News Services

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are set to part ways, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Cousins has been a reliable big man for Houston this season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 37.6% from the field in 25 games this season.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Houston was guaranteeing Cousins’ contract for the rest of the season.

