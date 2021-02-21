Report: Rockets, center DeMarcus Cousins to part ways

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are set to part ways, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

Cousins has been a reliable big man for Houston this season, averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 37.6% from the field in 25 games this season.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Houston was guaranteeing Cousins’ contract for the rest of the season.