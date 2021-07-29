Reports: Pistons trade Mason Plumlee to Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets didn’t wait until the 11th pick in the NBA draft to address their biggest need, acquiring center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick from the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, per multiple reports.

The Hornets gave up the No. 57 pick in return to take on Plumlee’s deal. Auburn forward JT Thor was chosen at No. 37, while FSU center Balsa Koprivica was selected with the No. 57 pick.

Detroit is finalizing a trade to send C Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick to Charlotte for the No. 57 pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Plumlee has two years left on a three-year, $24 million deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the trade.

The Hornets had the 11th and 56th picks in the Draft and selected UConn guard James Bouknight with the No. 11 pick and Florida guard Scottie Lewis with the No. 56 pick.

Plumlee, an eight-year NBA veteran, averaged 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds last season for the Pistons.

Charlotte entered the draft with a huge need at center with Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo both set to become free agents. The production from Zeller and Biyombo hasn’t been what the team hoped for, so their return is unclear.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak previously said there weren’t a lot of centers in the draft, indicating the team might need to find a trade partner or look to free agency to fill the need.

The Hornets are looking to build a roster behind NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft, and last year’s free agent pickup Gordon Hayward.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

