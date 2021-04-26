Top Stories
Luka Doncic, Bradley Beal named NBA Players of the Week
The All-Star guards each led their squads to undefeated records during Week 18.
From NBA.com Staff
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 18.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Luka Doncic
Mavericks 127, Pistons 117 (Apr. 21)
30 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3P, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals
Mavericks 115, Lakers 110 (Apri. 22)
30 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3P, 9-11 FT), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Mavericks 108, Lakers 93 (Apr. 24)
18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3P, 4-5 FT), 8 rebounds, 13 assists
Bradley Beal
Wizards 119, Thunder 107 (Apr. 19)
30 points (12-21 FG, 3-4 3P, 3-4 FT), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Wizards 118, Warriors 114 (Apr. 21)
29 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3P, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Wizards 129, Thunder 109 (Apr. 23)
33 points (12-24 FG, 4-6 3P, 5-5 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Wizards 119, Cavaliers 110 (Apr. 25)
33 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3P, 5-6 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
