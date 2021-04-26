Top Stories

Luka Doncic, Bradley Beal named NBA Players of the Week

The All-Star guards each led their squads to undefeated records during Week 18.

From NBA.com Staff

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 18.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Luka Doncic

Best of 'Luka Magic' this season

Check out the best moments from Luka Doncic this season.

Mavericks 127, Pistons 117 (Apr. 21)

30 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3P, 6-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 115, Lakers 110 (Apri. 22)

30 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3P, 9-11 FT), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 108, Lakers 93 (Apr. 24)

18 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3P, 4-5 FT), 8 rebounds, 13 assists

> Video Box Score

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal drops 33 points against Cavs

Bradley Beal leads the way for the Wizards as they earn their 8th straight win.

Wizards 119, Thunder 107 (Apr. 19)

30 points (12-21 FG, 3-4 3P, 3-4 FT), 1 rebound, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Wizards 118, Warriors 114 (Apr. 21)

29 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3P, 11-11 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Wizards 129, Thunder 109 (Apr. 23)

33 points (12-24 FG, 4-6 3P, 5-5 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Wizards 119, Cavaliers 110 (Apr. 25)

33 points (13-24 FG, 2-4 3P, 5-6 FT), 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

