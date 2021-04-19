Top Stories

Stephen Curry, Julius Randle named NBA Players of the Week

Both All-Star players posted big performances during Week 17.

From NBA.com News Services

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 17.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Stephen Curry

Western Conference Player of the Week: Stephen Curry

Check out the top plays from Stephen Curry during Week 17.

Warriors 116, Nuggets 107 (Apr. 12)

53 points (14-24 FG, 10-18 3P, 15-16 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 assists

> Video Box Score

Warriors 147, Thunder 109 (Apr. 14)

42 points (14-20 FG, 11-16 3P, 3-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 8 assists

> Video Box Score

Warriors 119, Cavaliers 101 (Apr. 15)

33 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3P, 5-5 FT), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Celtics 119, Warriors 114 (Apr. 17)

47 points (15-27 FG, 11-19 3P, 6-8 FT), 7 rebounds, 3 assists

> Video Box Score

Julius Randle

Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Julius Randle

Check out the top plays from Julius Randle during Week 17.

Knicks 111, Lakers 96 (Apr. 12)

34 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3P, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Knicks 116, Pelicans 106 (Apr. 14)

32 points (11-26 FG, 5-8 3P, 5-5 FT), 8 rebounds, 5 assists

> Video Box Score

Knicks 117, Mavericks 109 (Apr. 16)

44 points (1-629 FG, 6-11 3P, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Knicks 122, Pelicans 112 (Apr. 18)

33 points (11-28 FG, 2-8 3P, 9-10 FT), 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals

> Video Box Score

