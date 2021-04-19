Top Stories
Stephen Curry, Julius Randle named NBA Players of the Week
Both All-Star players posted big performances during Week 17.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 17.
NBA Players of the Week for Week 17.
West: Stephen Curry (@warriors)
East: Julius Randle (@nyknicks) pic.twitter.com/A6oSoz3PRM
— NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2021
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Stephen Curry
Warriors 116, Nuggets 107 (Apr. 12)
53 points (14-24 FG, 10-18 3P, 15-16 FT), 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Warriors 147, Thunder 109 (Apr. 14)
42 points (14-20 FG, 11-16 3P, 3-3 FT), 6 rebounds, 8 assists
Warriors 119, Cavaliers 101 (Apr. 15)
33 points (12-25 FG, 4-13 3P, 5-5 FT), 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks
Celtics 119, Warriors 114 (Apr. 17)
47 points (15-27 FG, 11-19 3P, 6-8 FT), 7 rebounds, 3 assists
Never a doubt. @StephenCurry30 has been named the @NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week 👏 pic.twitter.com/IyrKvNpztr
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 19, 2021
Julius Randle
Knicks 111, Lakers 96 (Apr. 12)
34 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3P, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Knicks 116, Pelicans 106 (Apr. 14)
32 points (11-26 FG, 5-8 3P, 5-5 FT), 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Knicks 117, Mavericks 109 (Apr. 16)
44 points (1-629 FG, 6-11 3P, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Knicks 122, Pelicans 112 (Apr. 18)
33 points (11-28 FG, 2-8 3P, 9-10 FT), 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals
WELL DESERVED.
Four straight 30-point games and four straight wins. @J30_RANDLE is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H5XFH0LDcN
— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 19, 2021