Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week

Both players led their squads to strong performances during Week 3.

From NBA.com News Services

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Luka Doncic

Mavericks 113, Rockets 100 (Jan. 4)

33 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3P), 16 rebounds, 11 assists

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 124, Nuggets 117 (Jan. 7)

38 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3P), 9 rebounds, 13 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 112, Magic 98 (Jan. 9)

20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3P), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Luka Doncic carved up the Rockets in a Jan. 4 win.

Jayson Tatum

Celtics 126, Raptors 114 (Jan. 4)

40 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3P), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Celtics 107, Heat 105 (Jan. 6)

27 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3P), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Celtics 116, Wizards 107 (Jan. 8)

32 points (14-27 FG, 3-9 3P), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Jayson Tatum scored 40 to lead Boston past Toronto.

