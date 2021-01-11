Top Stories
Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week
Both players led their squads to strong performances during Week 3.
From NBA.com News Services
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Luka Doncic
Mavericks 113, Rockets 100 (Jan. 4)
33 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3P), 16 rebounds, 11 assists
Mavericks 124, Nuggets 117 (Jan. 7)
38 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3P), 9 rebounds, 13 assists, 5 steals, 1 block
Mavericks 112, Magic 98 (Jan. 9)
20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3P), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocksLuka Doncic carved up the Rockets in a Jan. 4 win.
Jayson Tatum
Celtics 126, Raptors 114 (Jan. 4)
40 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3P), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks
Celtics 107, Heat 105 (Jan. 6)
27 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3P), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Celtics 116, Wizards 107 (Jan. 8)
32 points (14-27 FG, 3-9 3P), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 stealJayson Tatum scored 40 to lead Boston past Toronto.