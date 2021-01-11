Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Luka Doncic

Leading the @dallasmavs to a 3-0 record in Week 3, @luka7doncic was named Western Conference Player of the Week! #BestOfNBA 30.3 PPG | 12.0 RPG | 11.3 APG pic.twitter.com/lnD8OEO2nx — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2021

Mavericks 113, Rockets 100 (Jan. 4)

33 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3P), 16 rebounds, 11 assists

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 124, Nuggets 117 (Jan. 7)

38 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3P), 9 rebounds, 13 assists, 5 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 112, Magic 98 (Jan. 9)

20 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3P), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Luka Doncic carved up the Rockets in a Jan. 4 win.

Jayson Tatum

Leading the @celtics to a 3-0 record in Week 3, @jaytatum0 was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! #BestOfNBA 33.0 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 2.7 APG pic.twitter.com/wwdCwa0eDk — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2021

Celtics 126, Raptors 114 (Jan. 4)

40 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3P), 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks

> Video Box Score

Celtics 107, Heat 105 (Jan. 6)

27 points (10-21 FG, 5-8 3P), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Celtics 116, Wizards 107 (Jan. 8)

32 points (14-27 FG, 3-9 3P), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Jayson Tatum scored 40 to lead Boston past Toronto.