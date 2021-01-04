Top Stories
Stephen Curry, Tobias Harris named NBA Players of the Week
Both players led their squads to strong performances during Week 2.
From NBA.com News Services
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 2.
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Stephen Curry
Warriors 116, Pistons 106 (Dec. 29)
31 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3P), 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals
Trail Blazers 123, Warriors 98 (Jan. 1)
26 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3P), 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Warriors 137, Trail Blazers 122 (Jan. 3)
Career-high 62 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3P), 5 rebounds, 4 assistsStephen Curry was unstoppable during his career-high night on Sunday.
Tobias Harris
Sixers 100, Raptors 93 (Dec. 29)
26 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3P), 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks
Sixers 116, Magic 92 (Dec. 31)
20 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3P), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block
Sixers 127, Hornets 112 (Jan. 2)
24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3P), 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocksTobias Harris did it all during the Sixers’ win over the Hornets.