Stephen Curry, Tobias Harris named NBA Players of the Week

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 2.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Stephen Curry

Warriors 116, Pistons 106 (Dec. 29)

31 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3P), 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Trail Blazers 123, Warriors 98 (Jan. 1)

26 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3P), 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Warriors 137, Trail Blazers 122 (Jan. 3)

Career-high 62 points (18-31 FG, 8-16 3P), 5 rebounds, 4 assists

Stephen Curry was unstoppable during his career-high night on Sunday.

Tobias Harris

Sixers 100, Raptors 93 (Dec. 29)

26 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3P), 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Sixers 116, Magic 92 (Dec. 31)

20 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3P), 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block

Sixers 127, Hornets 112 (Jan. 2)

24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3P), 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks

Tobias Harris did it all during the Sixers’ win over the Hornets.