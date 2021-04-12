Top Stories
Paul George, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week
The All-Star forwards each had dominant performances during Week 16.
From NBA.com News Services
LA Clippers forward Paul George and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16.
NBA Players of the Week for Week 16.
West: Paul George (@LAClippers)
East: Jayson Tatum (@celtics) pic.twitter.com/p27ykP0nUw
— NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2021
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Paul George
Clippers 133, Blazers 116 (Apr. 6)
36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3P, 8-8 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Clippers 113, Suns 103 (Apr. 8)
33 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 3P), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Clippers 131, Pistons 124 (Apr. 11)
32 points (12-25 FG, 7-7 FT), 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal
All systems go.@Yg_Trece is your @NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/ZtyKMz84qK
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 12, 2021
Jayson Tatum
76ers 106, Celtics 96 (Apr. 6)
20 points (7-17 FG), 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal
Celtics 101, Knicks 99 (Apr. 7)
25 points (10-21 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal
Celtics 145, Timberwolves 136 (Apr. 9)
53 points (16-25 FG, 6-10 3P, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block
Celtics 105, Nuggets 87 (Apr. 11)
28 points, (9-23 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
An Eastern Conference-best 31.5 PPG (48.8% shooting), 8.5 RPG and 3.8 APG ☘️
Well-deserved, @jaytatum0 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/p28y4i6LQT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 12, 2021