Paul George, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week

LA Clippers forward Paul George and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Paul George

George scores 32 vs. Pistons

Clippers 133, Blazers 116 (Apr. 6)

36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3P, 8-8 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Clippers 113, Suns 103 (Apr. 8)

33 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 3P), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Clippers 131, Pistons 124 (Apr. 11)

32 points (12-25 FG, 7-7 FT), 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

All systems go.@Yg_Trece is your @NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/ZtyKMz84qK — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 12, 2021

Jayson Tatum

Tatum scores career-high 53

76ers 106, Celtics 96 (Apr. 6)

20 points (7-17 FG), 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

Celtics 101, Knicks 99 (Apr. 7)

25 points (10-21 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

Celtics 145, Timberwolves 136 (Apr. 9)

53 points (16-25 FG, 6-10 3P, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Celtics 105, Nuggets 87 (Apr. 11)

28 points, (9-23 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

