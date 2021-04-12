Top Stories

Paul George, Jayson Tatum named NBA Players of the Week

The All-Star forwards each had dominant performances during Week 16.

From NBA.com News Services

LA Clippers forward Paul George and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 16.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Paul George

George scores 32 vs. Pistons

Paul George led the way for LA in a win over Detroit on Sunday.

Clippers 133, Blazers 116 (Apr. 6)

36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3P, 8-8 FT), 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Clippers 113, Suns 103 (Apr. 8)

33 points (12-19 FG, 7-9 3P), 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Clippers 131, Pistons 124 (Apr. 11)

32 points (12-25 FG, 7-7 FT), 3 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Jayson Tatum

Tatum scores career-high 53

Jayson Tatum erupted for 53 points in an overtime win against the Timberwolves last week.

76ers 106, Celtics 96 (Apr. 6)

20 points (7-17 FG), 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Celtics 101, Knicks 99 (Apr. 7)

25 points (10-21 FG), 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Celtics 145, Timberwolves 136 (Apr. 9)

53 points (16-25 FG, 6-10 3P, 15-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Celtics 105, Nuggets 87 (Apr. 11)

28 points, (9-23 FG, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

