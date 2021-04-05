Top Stories

Luka Doncic, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week

The dynamic guards each posted big performances during Week 15.

From NBA.com News Services

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in Phantom Cam

Check out the best slow-motion moments from Luka Doncic during a big performance against Boston.

Mavericks 127, Thunder 106 (Mar. 29)

25 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 113, Celtics 108 (Mar. 31)

36 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 3P), 8 rebounds, 5 assists

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 99, Knicks 86 (Apr. 2)

26 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3P), 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

> Video Box Score

Mavericks 109, Wizards 87 (Apr. 3)

26 points (12-24 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 33 points

Jrue Holiday led the way for Milwaukee in a tight win over Sacramento on Saturday.

Clippers 129, Bucks 105 (Mar. 29)

24 points (8-14 FG, 5-5FT), 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Bucks 112, Lakers 97 (Mar. 31)

28 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3P), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

> Video Box Score

Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 109 (Apr. 2)

22 points (9-14 FG), 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

> Video Box Score

Bucks 129, Kings 128 (Apr. 3)

33 points (14-23 FG, 3-5 3P), 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

> Video Box Score

