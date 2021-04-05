Luka Doncic, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15.

Check out their performances from the past week of action.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic in Phantom Cam

Mavericks 127, Thunder 106 (Mar. 29)

25 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

Mavericks 113, Celtics 108 (Mar. 31)

36 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 3P), 8 rebounds, 5 assists

Mavericks 99, Knicks 86 (Apr. 2)

26 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3P), 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal

Mavericks 109, Wizards 87 (Apr. 3)

26 points (12-24 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

The @NBA announced today that Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from 3/29/21 through 4/4/21. Dončić joins Dirk Nowitzki (4x) and Josh Howard (1x) as the only Mavericks to garner the award multiple times in the same season. pic.twitter.com/08hsJ5ioRB — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 5, 2021

Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 33 points

Clippers 129, Bucks 105 (Mar. 29)

24 points (8-14 FG, 5-5FT), 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Bucks 112, Lakers 97 (Mar. 31)

28 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3P), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block

Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 109 (Apr. 2)

22 points (9-14 FG), 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals

Bucks 129, Kings 128 (Apr. 3)

33 points (14-23 FG, 3-5 3P), 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

