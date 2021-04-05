Top Stories
Luka Doncic, Jrue Holiday named NBA Players of the Week
The dynamic guards each posted big performances during Week 15.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 15.
West: @luka7doncic (@dallasmavs)
East: @Jrue_Holiday11 (@Bucks) pic.twitter.com/rIzdlUiu6s
— NBA (@NBA) April 5, 2021
Check out their performances from the past week of action.
Luka Doncic
Mavericks 127, Thunder 106 (Mar. 29)
25 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3P), 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Mavericks 113, Celtics 108 (Mar. 31)
36 points (11-15 FG, 7-11 3P), 8 rebounds, 5 assists
Mavericks 99, Knicks 86 (Apr. 2)
26 points (11-23 FG, 3-8 3P), 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal
Mavericks 109, Wizards 87 (Apr. 3)
26 points (12-24 FG), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
The @NBA announced today that Luka Dončić was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from 3/29/21 through 4/4/21.
Dončić joins Dirk Nowitzki (4x) and Josh Howard (1x) as the only Mavericks to garner the award multiple times in the same season. pic.twitter.com/08hsJ5ioRB
— Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 5, 2021
Jrue Holiday
Clippers 129, Bucks 105 (Mar. 29)
24 points (8-14 FG, 5-5FT), 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
Bucks 112, Lakers 97 (Mar. 31)
28 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 3P), 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, 1 block
Bucks 127, Trail Blazers 109 (Apr. 2)
22 points (9-14 FG), 4 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals
Bucks 129, Kings 128 (Apr. 3)
33 points (14-23 FG, 3-5 3P), 7 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
The perfect way to cap a great week. pic.twitter.com/0ecayuKa8C
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 5, 2021