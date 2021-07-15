2021 NBA Draft

NBA Draft 2021 to be held at Barclays Center on July 29

Tickets will be available for public sale beginning July 19.

Official release

NEW YORK – The NBA announced today the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tickets will be available for public sale beginning Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased online.

NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the NBA Draft for the 19th consecutive year and for the first time it will air on both ABC and ESPN.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.