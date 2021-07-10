NBA announces 88 early entry candidates withdraw from 2021 Draft

NEW YORK – Eighty-eight players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on July 19, 2021, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the NBA Draft 2021.

The following 88 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2021:

PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | STATUS

• Max Abmas | Oral Roberts | 6-1 | Sophomore

• Ochai Agbaji | Kansas | 6-5 | Junior

• Josiah Agnew | Denmark Technical College (SC) | 6-1 | Freshman

• Fardaws Aimaq | Utah Valley | 6-11| Sophomore

• Warith Alatishe | Oregon State | 6-7 |Junior

• Keve Aluma | Virginia Tech | 6-9 | Junior

• Eric Ayala | Maryland | 6-5 | Junior

• Armando Bacot | North Carolina | 6-10 | Sophomore

• Marcus Bagley | Arizona State | 6-8 | Freshman

• Geo Baker | Rutgers | 6-4 | Senior

• Justin Bean | Utah State | 6-7 | Junior

• Izaiah Brockington | Penn State | 6-4 | Junior

• Dalonte Brown | Miami (OH)| 6-7 | Senior

• Keyshawn Bryant | South Carolina | 6-5 | Junior

• D.J. Burns Jr. | Winthrop | 6-9 | Sophomore

• Maurice Calloo | Oregon State | 6-10 | Junior

• Marcus Carr | Minnesota | 6-2 | Junior

• Colin Castleton | Florida | 6-11 | Junior

• Julian Champagnie | St. John’s | 6-8 | Sophomore

• Moussa Cisse | Memphis | 6-10 | Freshman

• Kofi Cockburn | Illinois | 7-0 | Sophomore

• Jermaine Couisnard | South Carolina | 6-4 | Sophomore

• Kendric Davis | SMU | 5-11 | Junior

• Darius Days | LSU | 6-7 | Junior

• Hunter Dickinson | Michigan | 7-1 | Freshman

• Navar Elmore | Livingstone (NC) | 6-9 | Senior

• Tyson Etienne | Wichita State | 6-2 | Sophomore

• Dawson Garcia | Marquette | 6-11 | Freshman

• Patrick Greene Jr. | National Park College (AR) | 6-2 | Sophomore

• Quincy Guerrier | Syracuse | 6-7 | Sophomore

• Jordan Hall | St. Joseph’s | 6-8 | Freshman

• Bryce Hamilton | UNLV | 6-4 | Junior

• De’Vion Harmon | Oklahoma | 6-2 | Sophomore

• Ron Harper Jr. | Rutgers | 6-6 | Junior

• Trevor Hudgins | NW Missouri State | 6-0 | Junior

• David Jean-Baptiste | Chattanooga | 6-1 | Senior

• Jalen Johnson | Mississippi State | 6-6 | Senior

• Christiaan Jones | Stetson | 6-5 | Senior

• DeVante Jones | Coastal Carolina | 6-1 | Junior

• Latrell Jones | Portland | 6-5 | Junior

• Johnny Juzang | UCLA | 6-6 | Sophomore

• John Knight III | Southern Utah | 6-3 | Senior

• Miller Kopp | Northwestern | 6-7 | Junior

• Kameron Langley | North Carolina A&T | 6-2 | Senior

• E.J. Liddell | Ohio State | 6-7 | Sophomore

• Jaizec Lottie | Flagler (FL) | 6-2 | Senior

• Loudon Love | Wright State | 6-8 | Senior

• Remy Martin | Arizona State | 6-0 | Senior

• Matthew Mayer | Baylor | 6-9 | Junior

• Josh Mballa | Buffalo | 6-7 | Junior

• Kameron McGusty | Miami | 6-5 | Senior

• Sean McNeil | West Virginia | 6-3 | Junior

• Davion Mintz | Kentucky | 6-3 | Senior

• Isaiah Mobley | USC | 6-10 | Sophomore

• Alex Morales | Wagner | 6-6 | Senior

• Issa Muhammad | Daytona State (FL) | 6-9 | Sophomore

• Kevin Obanor | Oral Roberts | 6-8 | Junior

• Darius Perry | UCF | 6-2 | Senior

• Jordan Phillips | UT Arlington | 6-7 | Junior

• Scotty Pippen Jr. | Vanderbilt | 6-1 | Sophomore

• Courtney Ramey | Texas | 6-3 | Junior

• Antonio Reeves | Illinois State | 6-4 | Sophomore

• Cody Riley | UCLA | 6-9 | Junior

• Orlando Robinson | Fresno State | 7-0 | Sophomore

• Shawn Royal Jr. | Victory Rock Prep (FL) | 6-5 | Post-Graduate

• Kevin Samuel | TCU | 6-11 | Junior

• Marcus Sasser | Houston | 6-1 | Sophomore

• Quentin Scott | Texas State | 6-7 | Senior

• Ronaldo Segu | Buffalo | 6-0 | Junior

• Jaden Shackelford | Alabama | 6-3 | Sophomore

• Terrence Shannon Jr. | Texas Tech | 6-6 | Sophomore

• Roman Silva | Oregon State | 7-1 | Senior

• Deon Stroud | Fresno State | 6-5 | Sophomore

• Maleek Taylor | Allen University (SC) | 6-5 | Senior

• Clyde Trapp | Clemson | 6-4 | Senior

• Stanley Umude | South Dakota | 6-6 | Senior

• Alonzo Verge Jr. | Arizona State | 6-2 | Senior

• C.J. Walker | UCF | 6-8 | Sophomore

• Richard Washington Jr. | San Jose State | 6-6 | Senior

• Sahvir Wheeler | Georgia | 5-10 | Sophomore

• Fabian White Jr. | Houston | 6-8 | Senior

• Jeenathan Williams | Buffalo | 6-5 | Junior

• Keith Williams | Cincinnati | 6-5 | Senior

• Trevion Williams | Purdue | 6-10 | Junior

• Jalen Wilson | Kansas | 6-8 | Freshman

• Sidney Wilson | SIU-Edwardsville | 6-7 | Junior

• Isaiah Wong | Miami | 6-3 | Sophomore

• Jacob Young | Rutgers | 6-2 | Senior