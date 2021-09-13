Season Review: 2000-01

PREVIOUS SEASON | NEXT SEASON

Led by the league’s best guard-center combination, the Los Angeles Lakers again steamrolled through the NBA. The Western Conference — which had seven teams post 50 or more wins — was no match for the chemistry of a young Kobe Bryant (28.5 ppg, fourth in the league) and Shaquille O’Neal (29.7 ppg, third).

Yet as dominant as Bryant and O’Neal were, the Lakers saw fit to upgrade their post defense before the season. The Lakers, as part of a four-team, 11-player deal, sent Glen Rice to the Knicks in a trade that netted Horace Grant and Greg Foster. Both Grant and Foster had played under Phil Jackson and were skilled in running the triangle offense. Grant, in particular, was a solid defender the Lakers needed for their second title run.

L.A. overcame injuries to Derek Fisher, Bryant and O’Neal and edged out the Kings in the last week of the season to win the Pacific Division. Once in the playoffs, the Lakers would trample the West, going 11-0 to clinch a second straight Finals berth.

In the East, the 76ers quickly rose to the top of the heap behind their coach, Larry Brown, and the play of season MVP Allen Iverson. Philly’s playoff journey wasn’t an easy one, though. It had to claim Game 7 wins over the Raptors in the East semis and the Bucks in the East finals to reach their first NBA Finals since 1983.

Once on the big stage, the Sixers dealt the Lakers a shock in Game 1 as Iverson powered Philly to an overtime win. But the Lakers recovered to win four straight and lock up their second consecutive championship.

O’Neal, matched up with Philadelphia’s defensive ace, Dikembe Mutombo, dominated him and the paint in the 2001 Finals. He averaged 33.0 points and 15.8 rebounds against Philadelphia to claim a second straight Finals MVP trophy. L.A.’s playoff run was unprecedented as it went 15-1, with the lone loss coming in Game 1 of The Finals.

PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference first round

Charlotte defeated Miami (3-0)

Milwaukee defeated Orlando (3-1)

Philadelphia defeated Indiana (3-1)

Toronto defeated New York (3-2)

Western Conference first round

Dallas defeated Utah (3-2)

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Portland (3-0)

Sacramento defeated Phoenix (3-1)

San Antonio defeated Minnesota (3-1)

Eastern Conference semifinals

Milwaukee defeated Charlotte (4-3)

Philadelphia defeated Toronto (4-3)

Western Conference semifinals

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Sacramento (4-0)

San Antonio defeated Dallas (4-1)

Eastern Conference finals

Philadelphia defeated Milwaukee (4-3)

Western Conference finals

Los Angeles Lakers defeated San Antonio (4-0)

NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers defeated Philadelphia (4-1)

Points — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers (31.1)

Assists — Jason Kidd, Phoenix Suns (9.8)

Rebounds — Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia 76ers (13.5)

Steals — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers (2.5)

Blocks — Theo Ratliff, Philadelphia 76ers (3.7)

FG % — Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers (57.2)

FT % — Reggie Miller, Indiana Pacers (92.8)

3PT % — Brent Barry, Seattle Supersonics (47.6)

AWARD WINNERS

Most Valuable Player — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

Rookie of the Year — Mike Miller, Orlando Magic

Defensive Player of the Year — Dikembe Mutombo, Philadelphia 76ers

Most Improved Player — Tracy McGrady, Orlando Magic

Sixth Man of the Year — Aaron McKie, Philadelphia 76ers

Coach of the Year — Larry Brown, Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star Game MVP — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

Finals MVP — Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers