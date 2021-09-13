History
NBA Most Improved Player Award Winners
Take a look back at every Most Improved Player award winner in NBA history.
From NBA.com Staff
A year-by-year list of the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award winners:
2020-21 — Julius Randle, New York Knicks (Voting)
2019-20 — Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans (Voting)
2018-19 — Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (Voting)
2017-18 — Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (Voting)
2016-17 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Voting)
2015-16 — C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers (Voting)
2014-15 — Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls
2013-14 — Goran Dragic, Phoenix Suns
2012-13 — Paul George, Indiana Pacers
2011-12 — Ryan Anderson, Orlando Magic
2010-11 — Kevin Love, Minnesota Timberwolves
2009-10 — Aaron Brooks, Houston Rockets
2008-09 — Danny Granger, Indiana Pacers
2007-08 — Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando Magic
2006-07 — Monta Ellis, Golden State Warriors
2005-06 — Boris Diaw, Phoenix Suns
2004-05 — Bobby Simmons, LA Clippers
2003-04 — Zach Randolph, Portland Trail Blazers
2002-03 — Gilbert Arenas, Golden State Warriors
2001-02 — Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana Pacers
2000-01 — Tracy McGrady, Orlando Magic
1999-00 — Jalen Rose, Indiana Pacers
1998-99 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando Magic
1997-98 — Alan Henderson, Atlanta Hawks
1996-97 — Isaac Austin, Miami Heat
1995-96 — Gheorghe Muresan, Washington Bullets
1994-95 — Dana Barros, Philadelphia 76ers
1993-94 — Don MacLean, Washington Bullets
1992-93 — Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Denver Nuggets
1991-92 — Pervis Ellison, Washington Bullets
1990-91 — Scott Skiles, Orlando Magic
1989-90 — Rony Seikaly, Miami Heat
1988-89 — Kevin Johnson, Phoenix Suns
1987-88 — Kevin Duckworth, Portland Trail Blazers
1986-87 — Dale Ellis, Seattle SuperSonics
1985-86 — Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs