History

NBA Most Improved Player Award Winners

Take a look back at every Most Improved Player award winner in NBA history.

From NBA.com Staff

> NBA History: Awards

A year-by-year list of the Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award winners:

2020-21 — Julius Randle, New York Knicks (Voting)

2019-20 — Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans (Voting)

2018-19 — Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (Voting)

2017-18 — Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (Voting)

2016-17 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Voting)

2015-16 — C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers (Voting)

2014-15 — Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

2013-14 — Goran Dragic, Phoenix Suns

2012-13 — Paul George, Indiana Pacers

2011-12 — Ryan Anderson, Orlando Magic

2010-11 — Kevin Love, Minnesota Timberwolves

2009-10 — Aaron Brooks, Houston Rockets

2008-09 — Danny Granger, Indiana Pacers

2007-08 — Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando Magic

2006-07 — Monta Ellis, Golden State Warriors

2005-06 — Boris Diaw, Phoenix Suns

2004-05 — Bobby Simmons, LA Clippers

2003-04 — Zach Randolph, Portland Trail Blazers

2002-03 — Gilbert Arenas, Golden State Warriors

2001-02 — Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana Pacers

2000-01 — Tracy McGrady, Orlando Magic

1999-00 — Jalen Rose, Indiana Pacers

1998-99 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando Magic

1997-98 — Alan Henderson, Atlanta Hawks

1996-97 — Isaac Austin, Miami Heat

1995-96 — Gheorghe Muresan, Washington Bullets

1994-95 — Dana Barros, Philadelphia 76ers

1993-94 — Don MacLean, Washington Bullets

1992-93 — Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 — Pervis Ellison, Washington Bullets

1990-91 — Scott Skiles, Orlando Magic

1989-90 — Rony Seikaly, Miami Heat

1988-89 — Kevin Johnson, Phoenix Suns

1987-88 — Kevin Duckworth, Portland Trail Blazers

1986-87 — Dale Ellis, Seattle SuperSonics

1985-86 — Alvin Robertson, San Antonio Spurs

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.