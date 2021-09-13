History
NBA Coach of the Year Award Winners
Take a look back at every Coach of the Year award winner in NBA history.
A year-by-year list of the NBA Coach of the Year Award winners:
2020-21 — Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks (Voting)
2019-20 — Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors (Voting)
2018-19 — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks (Voting)
2017-18 — Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors (Voting)
2016-17 — Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets (Voting)
2015-16 — Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors (Voting)
2014-15 — Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks
2013-14 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
2012-13 — George Karl, Denver Nuggets
2011-12 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
2010-11 — Tom Thibodeau, Chicago Bulls
2009-10 — Scott Brooks, Oklahoma City Thunder
2008-09 — Mike Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers
2007-08 — Byron Scott, New Orleans Hornets
2006-07 — Sam Mitchell, Toronto Raptors
2005-06 — Avery Johnson, Dallas Mavericks
2004-05 — Mike D’Antoni, Phoenix Suns
2003-04 — Hubie Brown, Memphis Grizzlies
2002-03 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
2001-02 — Rick Carlisle, Detroit Pistons
2000-01 — Larry Brown, Philadelphia 76ers
1999-00 — Doc Rivers, Orlando Magic
1998-99 — Mike Dunleavy, Portland Trail Blazers
1997-98 — Larry Bird, Indiana Pacers
1996-97 — Pat Riley, Miami Heat
1995-96 — Phil Jackson, Chicago Bulls
1994-95 — Del Harris, Los Angeles Lakers
1993-94 — Lenny Wilkens, Atlanta Hawks
1992-93 — Pat Riley, New York Knicks
1991-92 — Don Nelson, Golden State Warriors
1990-91 — Don Chaney, Houston Rockets
1989-90 — Pat Riley, Los Angeles Lakers
1988-89 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Phoenix Suns
1987-88 — Doug Moe, Denver Nuggets
1986-87 — Mike Shuler, Portland Trail Blazers
1985-86 — Mike Fratello, Atlanta Hawks
1984-85 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks
1983-84 — Frank Layden, Utah Jazz
1982-83 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks
1981-82 — Gene Shue, Washington Bullets
1980-81 — Jack McKinney, Indiana Pacers
1979-80 — Bill Fitch, Boston Celtics
1978-79 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Kansas City Kings
1977-78 — Hubie Brown, Atlanta Hawks
1976-77 — Tom Nissalke, Houston Rockets
1975-76 — Bill Fitch, Cleveland Cavaliers
1974-75 — Phil Johnson, Kansas City-Omaha Kings
1973-74 — Ray Scott, Detroit Pistons
1972-73 — Tom Heinsohn, Boston Celtics
1971-72 — Bill Sharman, Los Angeles Lakers
1970-71 — Dick Motta, Chicago Bulls
1969-70 — Red Holzman, New York Knicks
1968-69 — Gene Shue, Baltimore Bullets
1967-68 — Richie Guerin, St. Louis Hawks
1966-67 — Johnny Kerr, Chicago Bulls
1965-66 — Dolph Schayes, Philadelphia 76ers
1964-65 — Red Auerbach, Boston Celtics
1963-64 — Alex Hannum, San Francisco Warriors
1962-63 — Harry Gallatin, St. Louis Hawks