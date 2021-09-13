History

NBA Coach of the Year Award Winners

Take a look back at every Coach of the Year award winner in NBA history.

From NBA.com Staff

A year-by-year list of the NBA Coach of the Year Award winners:

2020-21 — Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks (Voting)

2019-20 — Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors (Voting)

2018-19 — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks (Voting)

2017-18 — Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors (Voting)

2016-17 — Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets (Voting)

2015-16 — Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors (Voting)

2014-15 — Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks

2013-14 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

2012-13 — George Karl, Denver Nuggets

2011-12 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

2010-11 — Tom Thibodeau, Chicago Bulls

2009-10 — Scott Brooks, Oklahoma City Thunder

2008-09 — Mike Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers

2007-08 — Byron Scott, New Orleans Hornets

2006-07 — Sam Mitchell, Toronto Raptors

2005-06 — Avery Johnson, Dallas Mavericks

2004-05 — Mike D’Antoni, Phoenix Suns

2003-04 — Hubie Brown, Memphis Grizzlies

2002-03 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

2001-02 — Rick Carlisle, Detroit Pistons

2000-01 — Larry Brown, Philadelphia 76ers

1999-00 — Doc Rivers, Orlando Magic

1998-99 — Mike Dunleavy, Portland Trail Blazers

1997-98 — Larry Bird, Indiana Pacers

1996-97 — Pat Riley, Miami Heat

1995-96 — Phil Jackson, Chicago Bulls

1994-95 — Del Harris, Los Angeles Lakers

1993-94 — Lenny Wilkens, Atlanta Hawks

1992-93 — Pat Riley, New York Knicks

1991-92 — Don Nelson, Golden State Warriors

1990-91 — Don Chaney, Houston Rockets

1989-90 — Pat Riley, Los Angeles Lakers

1988-89 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Phoenix Suns

1987-88 — Doug Moe, Denver Nuggets

1986-87 — Mike Shuler, Portland Trail Blazers

1985-86 — Mike Fratello, Atlanta Hawks

1984-85 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks

1983-84 — Frank Layden, Utah Jazz

1982-83 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks

1981-82 — Gene Shue, Washington Bullets

1980-81 — Jack McKinney, Indiana Pacers

1979-80 — Bill Fitch, Boston Celtics

1978-79 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Kansas City Kings

1977-78 — Hubie Brown, Atlanta Hawks

1976-77 — Tom Nissalke, Houston Rockets

1975-76 — Bill Fitch, Cleveland Cavaliers

1974-75 — Phil Johnson, Kansas City-Omaha Kings

1973-74 — Ray Scott, Detroit Pistons

1972-73 — Tom Heinsohn, Boston Celtics

1971-72 — Bill Sharman, Los Angeles Lakers

1970-71 — Dick Motta, Chicago Bulls

1969-70 — Red Holzman, New York Knicks

1968-69 — Gene Shue, Baltimore Bullets

1967-68 — Richie Guerin, St. Louis Hawks

1966-67 — Johnny Kerr, Chicago Bulls

1965-66 — Dolph Schayes, Philadelphia 76ers

1964-65 — Red Auerbach, Boston Celtics

1963-64 — Alex Hannum, San Francisco Warriors

1962-63 — Harry Gallatin, St. Louis Hawks

