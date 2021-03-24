FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Wednesday (Mar. 24)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

De’Aaron Fox (SAC) $8,900

The Kings and Hawks should put up a ton of points tonight. While their last matchup saw only 227 points, Fox accounted for 32 of them (30% of Sacramento’s total). He dropped 49.4 FD points in the matchup (5.6x value against his current price) and should post similar numbers tonight. The Hawks give up the fifth-most FDPPG to point guards, too.

Trae Young (ATL) $8,700

Atlanta’s point guard should also pay off his lofty salary. He posted 28 points the last time these teams met (23.1% of Atlanta’s total) and finished with 41.7 FD points (4.8x value against his current price). Look for him to have another strong showing tonight, especially if the Kings can keep this game closer. Also, Sacramento surrenders the fourth-most FDPPG to point guards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) $7,000

This price is egregious. SGA’s usage rate ranks 26th-best among all players with 100-plus minutes, and it sits above players like James Harden, Ja Morant, and Paul George. Yet he’ll cost you much less than it takes to get any of those players, and he’ll play in what should be a decently high-scoring game (222.5). SGA has played the Grizzlies twice this season, and he posted 33.6 FD points (4.8x value) in the first game 37.3 FD points (5.3x value) in the second.

Jerami Grant (DET) $7,000

I try to avoid players in low-scoring matchups, but the Pacers have seriously struggled against power forwards this year. They give up the fifth-most FDPPG to the position. With Myles Turner questionable tonight, Grant could have an even easier task ahead of him, too.

Harrison Barnes (SAC) $6,000

With Bagley out, Barnes should spend more of his time at power forward. The Hawks give up the 12th-most FDPPG to the position, which bodes well for Barnes, as does his recent workload. Since Bagley went down, Barnes has averaged 37.1 minutes per game. He has double-doubled twice. Look for him to easily pay off this low-end salary tonight.

Devonte’ Graham (CHA) $5,000

Ball’s injury has thrust Graham back into Charlotte’s starting lineup. He is a serious downgrade from Ball, of course, but the volume should be there for him to hit value against the Rockets. Houston surrenders the ninth-most FDPPG to point guards. Graham had been averaging 26.8 FDPPG (5.4x value) in the five games before the Feb. 5 injury that allowed Ball to take his starting job, and I suspect that he’ll start hitting that average again soon.

Ivica Zubac (LAC) $5,000

Zubac will remain a value play until Ibaka returns or FanDuel significantly adjusts his price. He has averaged 30.3 FDPPG (6.1x value) over his last four outings, and he hit 5x value against this price three times. The matchup against San Antonio isn’t great, but it isn’t a reason to avoid Zubac at this low of a price.

Jordan Clarkson (UTH) $4,600

The Jazz and Nets should combine for quite a few points. Although FanDuel lists him as a point guard, Clarkson spends 86% of his minutes at shooting guard, and the Nets give up the ninth-most FDPPG to that position. Clarkson averages 27 FDPPG (5.9x value), so even a mediocre night for him should be enough for him to pay off.

Patrick Williams (CHI) $4,000

The Bulls have put Lauri Markkanen on the trade block, and he has played less than 30 minutes in his last three games. That includes an 18-minute showing against the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, Patrick Williams has gone for 30-plus minutes in two of his last three. This is a bit of a speculative play, but it’s one I feel comfortable about since the Cavaliers surrender the seventh-most FDPPG to power forwards.

Cameron Payne (PHO) $3,600

The Suns are on the wrong end of a back-to-back, and that could mean extra work for Payne. It helps that their opponents, the Orlando Magic, find themselves in the same situation. And since Orlando is trying to move some of their players before the deadline, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Suns blow them out — and for Payne to get plenty of garbage-time minutes.