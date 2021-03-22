Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 14

This weekly column will highlight players rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues who may help you ascertain fantasy glory.

In Week 13, 18 teams will play four games, while the rest will play three. A whopping 22 teams (BOS, BKN, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NOP, ORL, PHX, POR, SAC, SAS, and UTA) will play a back-to-back set.

Kelly Olynyk (PF/C – MIA): 48% rostered

Over the past seven games, Olynyk has played over 30 minutes in six. He has been a top-20 player over that span! The rebounds and three-pointers are a staple of the Olynyk menu, but it’s been his contributions on the defensive end that has really been eye-opening. He has averaged two steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He even chips in some assists. Now, he is inconsistent and has put up plenty of duds this season, but he should be more than serviceable as long as he gets over 30 minutes per game.

Saddiq Bey (SF – DET): 37% rostered

Over the last two games, Bey has produced 20 points, two three-pointers, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in one game and 28 points, six three-pointers, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the other. He has played 32 and 39 minutes, respectively. The rookie could be settled in and ready to be a consistent contributor. He did become a regular starter just 15 games ago. With that said, before his recent two-game heater, he did go for seven points, two rebounds, and one steal, so there will likely be inconsistencies. However, he makes up for it with his average minutes and his decent usage rate.

Jae’Sean Tate (SG – HOU): 24% rostered

Over the last six games, Tate has averaged 30.1 minutes, 11.8 points, 0.8 three-pointers, five rebounds, two assists, 2.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks. The points won’t be voluminous, but he did go for 25 points three games ago. Tate’s value comes from the across-the-board production he delivers. His last game against Detroit is the perfect example, as he scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists, notched four steals, and blocked one shot while shooting 62% from the field. On the season, he has converted 51% of his shot attempts.

Moses Brown (C – OKC): 33% rostered

The Thunder only play three games this week with no back-to-backs, so the playing time and production may not be there this week. This is more of a stash to see what happens at the trade deadline, as Al Horford has been a potential trade candidate since arriving in Oklahoma City. The team is likely going to develop their youth down the stretch. Moses has started two of the last three games. In those starts, he went for 20 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocks in one game and for 13 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in the other. He played 30 and 24 minutes, respectively. Now, it’s within the range of outcomes that Horford doesn’t get traded. In that scenario, Brown isn’t completely useless, as he played 24 minutes in the last game with Horford and would likely start when the team sits him on back-to-backs.

Danny Green (SG/SF – PHI): 32% rostered

Green’s rostership increased by nine percentage points since last week. Yipee! I usually feel gross when writing up Green, but he has been a top-50 player over the last 13 games. Like Jae’Sean Tate, the points won’t be voluminous, but he has been contributing in every category: 10 points, 2.8 three-pointers, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and one block over the last 13 games. However, his field goal percentage stinks, though, as he has gone 39% from the field. At least he doesn’t turn the ball over.

Jordan Poole (PG/SG – GSW): 33% rostered

Poole started the last two games due to Steph Curry’s injury, and he played 38 and 34 minutes. He went for 26 points, three three-pointers, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in one game and for 25 points, three three-pointers, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the other. Curry shouldn’t be out long, so Poole’s minutes will obviously go down, but he was playing in the low-20s with Curry. He scored double digits in all five of those games with a high of 26 points. The usage rate was in the mid-20s. He looks to be the microwave off the bench for the Warriors.

Matisse Thybulle (SG/SF – PHI): 13% rostered

Need defensive production? Then you’ve come to the right place. Thybulle has notched a steal and block in five straight games. He has gone on a three-game stretch with three, three, and five steals. He’s a sub-10 usage player, so don’t expect many points or assists, but he will chip in some three-pointers and rebounds.

Josh Hart (SG/SF – NO): 33% rostered

Hart’s main value comes from rebounds, as he averages 7.4 of them per game. He will chip in three-pointers and will occasionally pop off with double-digit points, but he is all about the rebounds (and will get you some steals).

Dwight Howard (C – PHI): 44% rostered

With Joel Embiid out for a while, Howard is going to be a viable fantasy player. While he doesn’t start, he’s played 21, 30, and 28 minutes the last three games. He has double-doubled with points and rebounds in each game, and he logged zero, one, and three blocks. He should provide you with blocks and rebounds consistently.

Tomas Satoransky (PG/SG – CHI): 18% rostered

Satoransky has started the last four games and has averaged 30.3 minutes per game. He won’t score many points, but he will contribute those precious assists while chipping in some three-pointers and rebounds. He’s been a top-100 player over the last four games, and it looks like Billy Donovan will continue starting him at point guard because he fits better alongside Zach LaVine than Coby White.