FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Saturday (Mar. 20)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Jrue Holiday (PG – MIL) $6,700

Holiday has seen 30+ minutes in each of his last three games as he continues to find his footing after a lengthy absence earlier in the season. Over that three-game stretch, he’s averaged over 34 FanDuel points per contest and now faces a Spurs squad that surrenders the third-most FanDuel points to opposing point guards this season.

Andrew Wiggins (SG – GS) $5,200

Wiggins sees an elite 28.7% usage rate without Steph Curry on the floor this season, as evidenced by his 40-point explosion on the Grizzlies Friday night. With Curry doubtful to suit up on Saturday, the Warriors will have to run their offense through Wiggins once more. Look for the 26 year old to hoist 20+ shots and flirt with 7-8X value with upside for more.

Keldon Johnson (SF – SAS) $4,800

Johnson exploded with a 23-point, 21-rebound performance in Friday’s win over the Cavaliers and is back at it again as the Spurs play on the second leg of a back-to-back set. The Bucks have been stingy against opposing small forwards, but Johnson is feeling it at the moment. He’s currently seeing a 21% usage rate without LeMarcus Aldridge on the floor.

Draymond Green (PF – GS) $6,600

Green has been out of this world from a fantasy perspective over his last few games. He’s posted at least 39.7 FanDuel points in three of his last four games and is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 10.2 assists over his last four games. If Steph Curry sits, the Warriors will lean heavily on him to facilitate the offense once again.

Dwight Howard (C – PHI) $5,000

Howard has seen 29 and 27 minutes respectively over his last two games and has logged a double-double in each of them. He’s now gifted a dream matchup against a Kings’ defense that is giving up the second-most FanDuel points to opposing centers this season. On top of that, this matchup boasts the highest over-under on the slate, so the 35-year-old vet should have plenty of chances to produce value.

Jordan Poole (PG – GS) $4,600

Poole has averaged 20 points over his last six games and would be in line for an expanded role if Steph Curry were to sit once again. The 21 year old can be a bit scoring dependent, thus adding to his risk, but is fresh off a 25-point outing against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Bismack Biyombo (C – CHA) $3,600

Biyombo will be given a larger role on Saturday, with Cody Zeller officially ruled out. In 820 minutes with Zeller off the court this season, Biyombo is averaging 0.81 FanDuel points per minute.

Tyrese Maxey (SG – PHI) $3,500

There is certainly risk associated here, but this is the kind of player to target on small slates such as this one. Maxey should see some increased run with Seth Curry officially ruled out, and the Kings are giving up the most FanDuel points to opposing guards this season. The 20-year old rookie sees a 23% usage rate with Curry off the floor.

Desmond Bane (SG – MEM) $3,500

The rookie sharpshooter is knocking down 44% of his 3s this season and faces a Warriors team that is middle of the pack when it comes to defending the perimeter. Bane is a risky pick due to his low floor, but he could be a lucrative play if he hits.

Harrison Barnes (SF – SAC) $5,900

Barnes sees heavy minutes for the Kings and has scored over 33 FanDuel points in his last two contests. As previously mentioned, this matchup has the highest over-under on the slate, so Barnes should have ample time to produce value.