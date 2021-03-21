FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Sunday (Mar. 21)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Kyrie Irving (BKN) $9,100

All the talk in Brooklyn is around James Harden, and rightfully so, but Kyrie has been doing some serious work of his own. In fact, Irving has at least 37 FanDuel points in 13 of his last 14 games, providing a 46-point average in that span. That’s right on par with what his pricing says, but this matchup makes him nearly impossible to avoid. Washington plays at the fastest pace in the NBA while surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards.

Maxi Kleber (DAL) $3,800

Kleber has been hard to trust in DFS for quite some time, but his role is monstrous right now. He’s reached at least 28 minutes in eight-straight outings, averaging 23.4 FD points per game across 34 minutes a night in that span. That 34-minute total is the real key here because Kleber can be a fantasy-point-per-minute player. In this same matchup on Friday, he showed that, dropping 30 FanDuel points against this subpar Portland defense.

Ben Simmons (PHI) $8,500

With Joel Embiid out of the lineup, Simmons is being asked to do a ton more. Simmons is averaging 1.3 FD points per minute with him off the floor, which is an incredible rate from a guy who should play 35-40 minutes here. That would equate to 46 FD points in 35 minutes of play which is all you can hope for from a sub-$9K player. UPDATE: Simmons was ruled out of Saturday’s game and is questionable here. If he sits, look for Shake Milton and Mattisse Thybulle to be good values.

Mason Plumlee (DET) $6,000

Plumlee’s minutes and price have been dropping, but his production hasn’t. Over his last 17 games played, Plumlee is averaging 35 FD points per game in less than 30 minutes a night. That makes this $6K price tag hard to figure, especially against a Bulls team that surrenders the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Josh Richardson (DAL) $5,200

Dallas has been playing much better over the last month, and J-Rich is a major reason why. Since February 1, Richardson is averaging over 26 FD points per game across 33 minutes a night. That’s a hefty sample size of 5X production, and it makes it hard to believe he’s only $5,200. The matchup against Portland is pretty, too, with the Trail Blazers ranked 29th in defensive efficiency.

Delon Wright (DET) $6,200

Wright’s pricing has been off for most of the season, and it makes no sense why. In the 21 games before his injury, Delon averaged 32 FD points per game. You’d think his production has fallen off with this price tag, but he’s scored at least 30 fantasy points in four-straight fixtures, averaging 35.4 FD points per game in that span. What makes it even more peculiar is that Chicago ranks fifth in pace and 24th in total defense.

Larry Nance Jr. (CLE) $5,300

Nance has had a very similar season to Wright. The big man averaged 31.4 FD points per game across 35 minutes a night in his first 15 games before an injury and has shown some of that form recently. Larry has played at least 34 minutes in each of his last three games, averaging 34 fantasy points per game in that span. Toronto isn’t too shabby of a matchup either, surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing power forwards.

Dennis Schroder (LAL) $6,100

We like Schroder no matter what, but he’s an absolute lock with LeBron James out. He’s already been good without Anthony Davis anyway, averaging over 31 FD points per game with him sitting this year. Look for that to be his floor without LBJ.

Robert Covington (POR) $6,100

Covington was horrendous in his first month with Portland, but he’s become the defensive stud we all know and love recently. In fact, he’s averaging 32 FD points per game across 36 minutes a night over his last 16 outings. He’s done a lot of that damage through hustle statistics, and it’s crazy to think how nice of a line he could have if some threes go down. That could definitely happen here, with Dallas ranked 24th in defensive efficiency.

Tomas Satoransky (CHI) $4,400

Satoransky has found himself as the starting point guard in Chicago, and it’s done wonders for his fantasy value. He actually averaged 25 FD points per game in this same role last year and is averaging 26 fantasy points per game across his first four starts this year. You really can’t ask for more from someone this cheap, and it makes him one of the best punt plays on the board.