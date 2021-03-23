FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Tuesday (Mar. 23)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Jordan Poole (GSW) $6,500 vs. PHI

With Stephen Curry out again, Poole should be a key offensive contributor tonight. Across his last seven games, Poole has splashed 3.3 3-pointers per game while averaging 21 points with some useful peripherals. He’s worth every penny of his $6.5K price tag.

Kyle Kuzma (LAL) $6,500 at NO

Kuzma has benefited tremendously from Anthony Davis‘ extended absence, and he should get a further boost with LeBron James out of action indefinitely. In a favorable matchup, expect Kuzma to return plenty of value for fantasy managers at this price point.

RJ Barrett (NYK) $6,500 vs. WAS

Barrett has seen his share of struggles this season, particularly as a streaky shooter, but he’s begun to find his rhythm as of late. Across his last 10 games, Barrett has averaged 21.1 points with 53/72/43 shooting splits to go with 5.9 rebounds. In a pace-up spot against a poor defense, Barrett should be in your DFS plans.

Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL) $6,000 at NO

Are we ready for THT to go TNT against New Orleans tonight? With LeBron James and Anthony Davis out, someone has to got to pick up the slack on offense, and the talented second-year man has averaged a healthy 14.4/4.6/4.6 across his last five outings.

Nerlens Noel (NYK) $5,100 vs. WAS

Mitchell Robinson returned to action Sunday but sprained his ankle in his limited time on the court. The Knicks will likely exercise caution with the big man, leaving the door open for Noel to keep seeing heavy playing time. Facing Washington’s uber-generous frontcourt defense, Noel is a huge value tonight.

Michael Carter-Williams (ORL) $4,700 vs. DEN

MCW is still the de facto starter at PG with no competition for usage. He played just 22 minutes Sunday, but that was his first game back from an illness-related layoff. Expect his minutes to trend up tonight, making him a huge value at a sub-$5K price tag.

Nicolas Claxton (BKN) $4,600 at POR

Claxton has been huge for Brooklyn as of late, scoring no fewer than 20 FD points in any of his last five contests, while going for 9.6 points, 4.4 boards, and 2.0 swats. Brooklyn will at minimum be without two of its big three and potentially all of the trio if James Harden sits. There are plenty of opportunities for Claxton to get his, especially against an Enes Kanter-led Portland frontcourt.

Alex Len (WAS) $4,200 at NYK

Len has been on a roll for Washington as of late, averaging 11 points and seven boards across his last five contests (all starts). In that span, he has games of 20/9 and 13/12 but also games of 9/6 and 3/2. There’s plenty of risk, but if you’re looking for a cheap tournament option, Len is your man.

Bruce Brown (BKN) $4,000 at POR

This price seems downright silly, and I almost feel bad taking a free space on my lineup, but I’m going to take advantage of the immense value. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are already out, and James Harden is a game-time decision. Brown will see increased run regardless of Harden’s status, but he’s the best play of the night if Harden ultimately sits.

Jae Crowder (PHO) $3,900 at MIA

Crowder’s price has fallen precipitously low, but I can’t understand it. He’s started Phoenix’s last four games and averaged 10.0 points and 5.3 boards across 30 minutes per tilt. He’ll only need 19.5 FD points to hit 5x value — a mark he’s hit in three of those four games.