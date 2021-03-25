FanDuel DFS Values Of The Night: Thursday (Mar. 25)

See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros.

Andrew Wiggins (GSW) $6,800

With Stephen Curry still sidelined for the Warriors, there are a few guys on Golden State’s roster benefitting from his absence in NBA DFS. One of the biggest beneficiaries has been Andrew Wiggins, who has seen a 28.2 percent usage rate in the past four games. Some people may be hesitant to trust Wiggins after his dud against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Still, he draws the league’s worst defense – in terms of defensive efficiency – on Thursday, giving him a perfect chance to bounce back.

R.J. Barrett (NYK) $6,500

R.J. Barrett is amid a nice groove right now for the Knicks as he’s hit 5x value at his current price in five out of his last six games. The second-year player out of Duke had an opportunity to face the Wizards on Tuesday and delivered 38.5 FD points on a $6,200 salary (6.2x value). Luckily for Barrett, he gets another chance to face Washington on Thursday, allowing him to play against the fastest-paced team in the NBA.

Buddy Hield (SAC) $6,400

While everyone gravitates the game between the Warriors and the Kings in their builds, Buddy Hield could be a popular choice – and for a good reason. Hield has played in 34+ minutes in 11 of his last 12 games, proving that he has a consistent role for Sacramento. The 3-point extraordinaire could easily hit 5x value as he squares off with Golden State, who is allowing the seventh-most FD points per game to shooting guards. Tyrese Haliburton is also in play for the Kings.

Jordan Poole (GSW) $6,200

What a surprise, right? Another player from the impending fast-paced contest between the Warriors and the Kings. Besides Wiggins, Jordan Poole has seen his role in Golden State’s offense drastically change with Curry out with a tailbone ailment. In the last four games, Poole has garnered a 25.1 usage percentage and has a true shooting percentage of 63.1. After a disappointing outing on Tuesday versus Philadelphia, Poole should compile enough statistics to hit 5x value on Thursday.

Marcus Morris (LAC) $5,000

Marcus Morris fits the bill at the power forward position among the value picks on Thursday’s five-game slate. With Serge Ibaka expected to miss a couple more games for the Los Angeles Clippers, Morris has seen his usage increase to a modest 20.1 percent in the five games that Ibaka has missed thus far. Morris has hit 5x value at his current price in three of his last five contests, and he’ll have a rematch with the San Antonio Spurs after facing them on Wednesday. Even though Markieff is worth a dart throw in some lineups, Marcus is a safer choice at the power forward position.

Mitchell Robinson (NYK) $6,200

Mitchell Robinson recently returned from a hand injury, and on Tuesday against the Wizards, he had one of his most productive showings of the season. He would contribute 16 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks en route to scoring 40.4 FD points. While it remains to be seen if Tom Thibodeau limits his minutes as he returns from injury, Robinson could have another explosive performance against Washington, the team that allows the most FD points per game to opposing centers (59.53).

Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL) $5,500

The Los Angeles Lakers are searching for answers on how they can survive without LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the lineup. So far, the Lakers have come up empty as they’ve been blown out in back-to-back games. One player who expects to see an increased workload in the coming weeks is Talen Horton-Tucker. Horton-Tucker struggled earlier this week against the New Orleans Pelicans, but he’s poised to bounce back against a Philadelphia 76ers squad that has surrendered 43.71 FD points per game to shooting guards (second-worst in the NBA).

Alex Caruso (LAL) $3,800

As previously mentioned in this article, sometimes you have to take risks to differentiate your lineups from others on smaller slates. A way to do that is by using Alex Caruso in one of your point guard spots on Thursday. Los Angeles is desperate to find guys who can help them win games, and Caruso is a player who contributes a ton of peripherals in the box score. At a $3,800 price tag, Caruso could be worth a flier in tournaments, and he could allow you to spend up elsewhere.

Nicolas Batum (LAC) $3,800

Along with Caruso, Nicolas Batum could be a viable salary-saving option on Thursday. Batum notched 28.8 FD points on Wednesday in the Clippers’ lopsided win over the Spurs. Los Angeles will get another crack at San Antonio on Thursday, and Batum could see another bump in playing time, especially if either Paul George or Kawhi Leonard rests on the back-to-back.

James Wiseman (GSW) $4,200

Throughout the entire season, it’s been tough to pinpoint how Steve Kerr will utilize James Wiseman. The rookie center has performed inconsistently in his first year, and he’s still trying to discover his role on the team. But on Thursday, if Wiseman gets 25+ minutes against the Kings, who are permitting 56.09 FD points per game to centers, then Wiseman could return a ton of value on Thursday at a thin position.