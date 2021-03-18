NBA again sets high for triple-doubles on single day

Irish eyes shining on the league? The NBA rang in St. Patrick’s Day with a 10-game Wednesday slate that featured a stunning six triple-doubles … just four days after the record was set with five.

James Harden ripped off a 40-point, 10-rebound, 15-assist line against the Pacers, outpacing two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, who dropped 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Brooklyn prevailed 124-115.

Russell Wesbrook hit the Kings with 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in a 121-119 loss for his 12th triple-double of the season.

In Houston, Draymond Green helped stake the Warriors to victory with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the slumping Rockets in a 108-94 win.

Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons put up 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists while playing some solid defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo before he got caught up in foul trouble in Philadelphia’s 109-105 loss in OT.

And Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic rounded out the group with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver’s 129-104 romp against the Charlote Hornets.

The current king of the triple-double, 2017 MVP Westbrook, notably dropped one in his season debut with the Wizards. Harden popped off for one in his initial outing with the Nets after being traded by the Rockets. And LaMelo Ball became the youngest player to log a triple-double, doing so at 19 years and 140 days old.

(If you’re looking for it, here’s every points-rebounds-assists triple-double this season.)