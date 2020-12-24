Russell Westbrook begins Wizards tenure with triple-double on opening night

Westbrook's impact for Washington was immediate, and the Wizards are hoping wins will soon follow.

Matthew Petersen

New city. New uniform. Same production.

Wearing a Wizards jersey didn’t change Russell Westbrook’s identity as the modern-day titan of triple-doubles. The former Kia MVP announced a new era of his career with a performance that has become almost routine: 21 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds in his debut game with Washington.

The All-Star guard was a plus-10 in a game Washington lost down the stretch, ultimately falling 113-107 to Philadelphia.

Westbrook and Bradley Beal combined for 52 points, a likely preview of the Wizards’ star-studded backcourt that will try to get Washington back in the playoffs. Westbrook’s arrival marks a new era for Washington after he was acquired in exchange for former No. 1 pick and long-time Wizards guard John Wall.

Thursday night marked the latest Westbrook entry in the record books. The 32-year-old is just the sixth player in NBA history to log a triple-double in his first game with a new team, joining Elfrid Payton, Lewis Lloyd, John Shumate, Nate Thurmond, and Oscar Robertson.

