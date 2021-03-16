Giannis Antetokounmpo registers triple-double in 3rd straight game

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks’ recent hot streak is running parallel to another historic stretch of play by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time reigning Kia MVP ensured both continued on Monday, snagging his third consecutive triple-double and the Bucks’ fourth straight win on the same night.

Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet for 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in Milwaukee’s 133-122 victory against the Washington Wizards. The performance marked the first time a Bucks player has logged triple-doubles in three straight games, besting the previous record of two held by Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first @Bucks player with 3 straight triple-doubles. Mar. 11: 24 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST

Mar. 13: 33 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST

Tonight: 31 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/ZFIz35auD1 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 16, 2021

For the FIRST TIME in franchise history, Giannis has a dropped three consecutive triple-doubles!! pic.twitter.com/xGD8PEA3Cb — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 16, 2021

For his career, Antetokounmpo now boasts seven 30-point triple-doubles, a mark that also surpasses Abdul-Jabbar’s Bucks record.

Antetokounmpo became the third player this season with a triple-double in three games in a row, joining Washington’s Russell Westbrook, who did it twice, and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. His seventh career 30-point triple-double also passed Abdul-Jabbar for the most in team history.

“It’s not always about scoring,” Antetokounmpo said. “You can manipulate the game in different ways: passing, finding your teammates, putting them in the right spot.”

His hot streak registered on the NBA’s historic calendar as well. His triple-double against the Wizards on Saturday was one of five such performances league-wide, the first time that many triple-doubles were produced on the same day.

Winners of nine of their last 10, the Bucks have seized a healthy four-game lead for third place in the Eastern Conference. They trail first-place Philadelphia by two games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.