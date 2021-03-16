Top Stories

Giannis Antetokounmpo registers triple-double in 3rd straight game

The Bucks superstar is launching himself past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the franchise's triple-double record books.

From NBA.com News Services

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Wizards

The Bucks' superstar piled up 31 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists as Milwaukee dropped Washington on Monday.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ recent hot streak is running parallel to another historic stretch of play by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time reigning Kia MVP ensured both continued on Monday, snagging his third consecutive triple-double and the Bucks’ fourth straight win on the same night.

Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet for 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in Milwaukee’s 133-122 victory against the Washington Wizards. The performance marked the first time a Bucks player has logged triple-doubles in three straight games, besting the previous record of two held by Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For his career, Antetokounmpo now boasts seven 30-point triple-doubles, a mark that also surpasses Abdul-Jabbar’s Bucks record.

Antetokounmpo became the third player this season with a triple-double in three games in a row, joining Washington’s Russell Westbrook, who did it twice, and Miami’s Jimmy Butler. His seventh career 30-point triple-double also passed Abdul-Jabbar for the most in team history.

“It’s not always about scoring,” Antetokounmpo said. “You can manipulate the game in different ways: passing, finding your teammates, putting them in the right spot.”

His hot streak registered on the NBA’s historic calendar as well. His triple-double against the Wizards on Saturday was one of five such performances league-wide, the first time that many triple-doubles were produced on the same day.

Winners of nine of their last 10, the Bucks have seized a healthy four-game lead for third place in the Eastern Conference. They trail first-place Philadelphia by two games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.