Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook 6th pair of opponents to record 30-point triple-doubles in same game
Kia MVP talent collided, producing a historically rare triple-double explosion.
From NBA.com Staff
Two of the NBA’s resident stat-stuffers clashed in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and the results were historic.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook each registered massive triple-doubles in the Bucks’ narrow 125-119 win over the Wizards. Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, countering Westbrook’s 42 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.
The contest marked just the sixth time in NBA history opposing players recorded 30-point triple-doubles in the same game, and the fourth time within the last four seasons. Antetokounmpo formed half of a prior occurrence with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
Opponents with 30-point triple-doubles in same game
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) and Russell Westbrook (WAS)
|March 13, 2021
|James Harden (HOU) and Trae Young (ATL)
|Jan. 8, 2020
|LeBron James (LAL) and Luka Doncic (DAL)
|Nov. 1, 2019
|Nikola Jokic (DEN) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)
|Feb. 15, 2018
|Johnny Kerr (BAL) and Dave DeBusschere (DET)
|Dec. 14, 1965
|Oscar Robertson (CIN) and Richie Guerin (NY)
|Oct. 26, 1961
Westbrook ranks second all-time in career triple-doubles with 157, trailing only Hall-of-Fame point guard Oscar Robertson (181). Antetokounmpo moved into sole possession of 21st on that list with 24 career triple-doubles.
Between them, Westbrook and Antetokounmpo account for 181 total triple-doubles, three MVP awards, three All-Star Game MVP awards, and 14 All-Star appearances.