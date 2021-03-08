Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoys perfect shooting night, wins 2021 Kia All-Star MVP award

It’s hard enough to stop the NBA’s reigning two-time Kia MVP in a regular game. Turn on the All-Star spotlight and joyful atmosphere, and it’s all but impossible.

Whether he was driving, dunking, or even banking in a 3-pointer, Giannis Antetokounmpo could not miss in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Literally. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar shot a perfect 16-for-16 from the field, a performance that earned Team LeBron the win and himself the game’s Kia MVP award.

The Grecian-born forward enjoyed every moment of the night, often smiling and laughing while playing alongside and against the rest of the NBA’s best.

“I’m just having fun,” Antetokoumpo said. “Sometimes when you’re having fun and not thinking about the outcome, you just let your instincts take over.”

Antetokoumpo’s night set a new standard of All-Star perfection, besting Blake Griffin’s record of 82.6% shooting on at least 15 attempts in the midseason classic.

Top shooting performances in NBA All-Star history