2021 All-Star

2021 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Official event page for 2021 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

What: MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
When: Sunday, March 7 | Prior to the tip-off of the 2021 All-Star Game
TV: All-Star coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT
2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Recap

The Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield beat the Suns' Devin Booker in the second round to win the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest Winners

  • 1986 – Larry Bird, Boston
  • 1987 – Larry Bird, Boston
  • 1988 – Larry Bird, Boston
  • 1989 – Dale Ellis, Seattle
  • 1990 – Craig Hodges, Chicago
  • 1991 – Craig Hodges, Chicago
  • 1992 – Craig Hodges, Chicago
  • 1993 – Mark Price, Cleveland
  • 1994 – Mark Price, Cleveland
  • 1995 – Glen Rice, Miami
  • 1996 – Tim Legler, Washington
  • 1997 – Steve Kerr, Chicago
  • 1998 – Jeff Hornacek, Utah
  • 2000 – Jeff Hornacek, Utah
  • 2001 – Ray Allen, Milwaukee
  • 2002 – Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
  • 2003 – Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
  • 2004 – Voshon Lenard, Denver
  • 2005 – Quentin Richardson, Phoenix
  • 2006 – Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
  • 2007 – Jason Kapono, Miami
  • 2008 – Jason Kapono, Toronto
  • 2009 – Daequan Cook, Miami
  • 2010 – Paul Pierce, Boston
  • 2011 – James Jones, Miami
  • 2012 – Kevin Love, Minnesota
  • 2013 – Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
  • 2014 – Marco Belinelli, San Antonio
  • 2015 – Stephen Curry, Golden State
  • 2016 – Klay Thompson, Golden State
  • 2017 – Eric Gordon, Houston
  • 2018 – Devin Booker, Phoenix
  • 2019 – Joe Harris, Brooklyn
  • 2020 – Buddy Hield, Sacramento

