2021 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
What: MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
When: Sunday, March 7 | Prior to the tip-off of the 2021 All-Star Game
TV: All-Star coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT
MTN DEW 3-Point Contest Winners
- 1986 – Larry Bird, Boston
- 1987 – Larry Bird, Boston
- 1988 – Larry Bird, Boston
- 1989 – Dale Ellis, Seattle
- 1990 – Craig Hodges, Chicago
- 1991 – Craig Hodges, Chicago
- 1992 – Craig Hodges, Chicago
- 1993 – Mark Price, Cleveland
- 1994 – Mark Price, Cleveland
- 1995 – Glen Rice, Miami
- 1996 – Tim Legler, Washington
- 1997 – Steve Kerr, Chicago
- 1998 – Jeff Hornacek, Utah
- 2000 – Jeff Hornacek, Utah
- 2001 – Ray Allen, Milwaukee
- 2002 – Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
- 2003 – Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento
- 2004 – Voshon Lenard, Denver
- 2005 – Quentin Richardson, Phoenix
- 2006 – Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
- 2007 – Jason Kapono, Miami
- 2008 – Jason Kapono, Toronto
- 2009 – Daequan Cook, Miami
- 2010 – Paul Pierce, Boston
- 2011 – James Jones, Miami
- 2012 – Kevin Love, Minnesota
- 2013 – Kyrie Irving, Cleveland
- 2014 – Marco Belinelli, San Antonio
- 2015 – Stephen Curry, Golden State
- 2016 – Klay Thompson, Golden State
- 2017 – Eric Gordon, Houston
- 2018 – Devin Booker, Phoenix
- 2019 – Joe Harris, Brooklyn
- 2020 – Buddy Hield, Sacramento