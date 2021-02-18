2021 NBA All-Star: Beneficiaries and Community Partners

NBA and NBPA to commit more than $2.5 million to support HBCUs and communities impacted by COVID-19

As part of this year’s events, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that they will commit more than $2.5 million in funds and resources toward Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and provide additional support and awareness around equity and access to COVID-19 care, relief and vaccines.

About the NBA All-Star Community Partners:

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

https://www.tmcf.org

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member schools include the 47 publicly-supported HBCUs and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), including medical and law schools. TMCF also serves as a resource for nearly 300,000 students enrolled in the HBCU/PBI network of schools. The NBA is one of the founding partners of TMCF.

UNCF (United Negro College Fund)

https://uncf.org

UNCF is the nation’s largest minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other HBCUs are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees.

National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education

https://www.nafeonation.org

The National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO) is the membership and advocacy association of all 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and 80 Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs). NAFEO also Chairs The Alliance for Equity in Higher Education, a formal collaboration among the umbrella associations of all the Asian American and Pacific Islander Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, HBCUs, Predominantly Black Institutions, and Tribal Colleges and Universities.

Direct Relief (Fund for Health Equity)

https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/coronavirus-outbreak

Direct Relief is a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 100 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies. The Fund for Health Equity will identify and provide financial support to communities in which deep-seated effects of historic racism and socioeconomic disparities remain and are being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.