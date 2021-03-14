NBA record 5 players log triple-doubles on same day

Giannis & Westbrook each record 30-pt triple-doubles

March 13, 2021, is the new day of the triple-double.

For the first time in NBA history, five different players recorded the statistical feat on the same day: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, James Harden, and Julius Randle.

Antetokounmpo and Westbrook’s respective triple-doubles occurred in the same game, marking just the sixth time in league history opponents registered 30-point versions of the milestone. The Bucks’ superstar forward also became just the second player in franchise history to put up triple-doubles in back-to-back games, with NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar being the other.

Westbrook, meanwhile, continues to inch closer to all-time great Oscar Robertson on the career triple-doubles list. The former Kia MVP now has 157 to his name, and needs 25 more to surpass Robertson.

Harden continued his do-it-all surge for the Nets with Kevin Durant sidelined. His 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists helped Brooklyn stave off a late Detroit rally and pulled the Nets to within half a game of first-place Philadelphia.

Harden powers Nets to win

Sabonis shredded Phoenix’s top-five defense for 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists while helping Indiana snap the Suns’ five-game win streak. The Pacers’ two-time All-Star is one of five players in the league averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists this season.

Sabonis notches triple-double

Randle, fresh off his first career All-Star appearance, continues to keep the once-listless Knicks in the playoff race. The former Lakers lottery pick has blossomed in New York, and on Saturday he continued that development with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in a win over Oklahoma City.