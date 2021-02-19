Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo first teammates to triple-double in same game more than once

The list of NBA teammates to register triple-doubles on the same night is already short.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the first ever to accomplish the feat on multiple occasions.

The Heat’s All-Star tandem did so for the second time on Thursday in Miami’s 118-110 victory at Sacramento. Butler finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Adebayo amassed 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Theirs is just the 12th such occurrence of teammate triple-doubles in the same game in NBA history.

The duo first reached that milestone in an overtime win over Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2019. The pair of performances, along with a joint trip to the 2020 Finals, punctuate the duo’s resounding success as part of the Heat’s most talented core since Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron James in the early 2010s.

The Heat selected Adebayo 14th overall in the 2017 Draft, an end-of-the-lottery home run that helped rejuvenate the franchise. Butler, meanwhile, arrived via sign-and-trade in July, 2019, after short stints in Philadelphia and Minnesota following a promising six-year start with the Chicago Bulls.

Miami, however, has struggled amid injuries and player availability this season. Thursday’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak, but still leaves the Heat a half-game out of the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.

NBA teammates with triple-doubles in the same game