Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo first teammates to triple-double in same game more than once

Miami's star duo set a new standard of versatility in Thursday's win over Sacramento.

From NBA.com Staff

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 29 points, 22 rebounds, and 23 assists in Miami’s victory over Sacramento.

The list of NBA teammates to register triple-doubles on the same night is already short.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the first ever to accomplish the feat on multiple occasions.

The Heat’s All-Star tandem did so for the second time on Thursday in Miami’s 118-110 victory at Sacramento. Butler finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, while Adebayo amassed 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Theirs is just the 12th such occurrence of teammate triple-doubles in the same game in NBA history.

The duo first reached that milestone in an overtime win over Atlanta on Dec. 10, 2019. The pair of performances, along with a joint trip to the 2020 Finals, punctuate the duo’s resounding success as part of the Heat’s most talented core since Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron James in the early 2010s.

The Heat selected Adebayo 14th overall in the 2017 Draft, an end-of-the-lottery home run that helped rejuvenate the franchise. Butler, meanwhile, arrived via sign-and-trade in July, 2019, after short stints in Philadelphia and Minnesota following a promising six-year start with the Chicago Bulls.

Miami, however, has struggled amid injuries and player availability this season. Thursday’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak, but still leaves the Heat a half-game out of the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.

NBA teammates with triple-doubles in the same game

DATE TEAM PLAYER PLAYER OPPONENT
Feb. 18, 2021 Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (16 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST) Jimmy Butler (13 PTS, 10 REB, 13 AST) Sacramento Kings
Aug. 13, 2020 Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant (12 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST) Jonas Valanciunas (26 PTS, 19 REB, 12 AST) Milwaukee Bucks
Dec. 10, 2019 Miami Heat Bam Adebayo (30 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST) Jimmy Butler (20 PTS, 18 REB, 10 AST) Atlanta Hawks
Dec. 15, 2018 Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball (16 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) LeBron James (24 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) Charlotte Hornets
April 7, 2007 New Jersey Nets Vince Carter (46 PTS, 16 REB, 10 AST) Jason Kidd (10 PTS, 16 REB, 18 AST) Washington Wizards
Jan. 3, 1989 Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan (41 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST) Scottie Pippen (15 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST) LA Clippers
March 29, 1987 Boston Celtics Larry Bird (17 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST) Robert Parrish (14 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) Philadelphia 76ers
Jan. 22, 1982 Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (19 PTS, 10 REB, 10 BLK) Magic Johnson (26 PTS, 16 REB, 12 AST) Detroit Pistons
March 12, 1969 Seattle SuperSonics Art Harris (14 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) Lenny Wilkens (36 PTS, 14 REB, 14 AST) San Diego Rockets
March 14, 1964 Detroit Pistons Donnie Butcher (19 PTS, 15 REB, 15 AST) Ray Scott (23 PTS, 20 REB, 11 AST) New York Knicks
Jan. 18, 1962 Cincinnati Royals Arlen Bockhorn (19 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST) Oscar Robertson (28 PTS, 14 REB, 16 AST) Philadelphia Warriors
April 5, 1958 Boston Celtics Bob Cousy (24 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST) Tom Heinsohn (17 PTS, 13 REB, 10 AST) St. Louis Hawks

