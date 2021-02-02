Top Stories

Report: Heat's Meyers Leonard needs season-ending shoulder surgery

The Miami big man has missed most of the season due to shoulder issues.

From NBA.com News Services

Meyers Leonard played in three games with Miami this season.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will require season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Leonard had only played in three games this season due to his shoulder injury. The team has yet to announce the details of the injury.

Leonard had surgery to the same shoulder in March 2016 with the Portland Trail Blazers. He returned for the start of the next season.

