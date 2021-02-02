Report: Heat's Meyers Leonard needs season-ending shoulder surgery

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will require season-ending surgery on his left shoulder, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021

Leonard had only played in three games this season due to his shoulder injury. The team has yet to announce the details of the injury.

#WASvsMIA UPDATE: Moe Harkless (thigh), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Chris Silva (hip) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Wizards. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 2, 2021

Leonard had surgery to the same shoulder in March 2016 with the Portland Trail Blazers. He returned for the start of the next season.