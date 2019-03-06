Update on Safety and Security Measures at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons

The Sacramento Kings released the following statement regarding enhanced safety and security measures once again in place at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons for Wednesday’s game.

“Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons safety and security officials continue to work with local law enforcement agencies and city officials to once again implement enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of guests.

“Today, the plaza will again close in the early afternoon and will only re-open to ticketed guests to ensure safe entry into the arena for the game tonight. Ticket checks will continue on the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be on-site to assist ticketed guests. To expedite entry, guests are encouraged to arrive early and have their ticket ready to show staff.

“Once the plaza closes, public access to the following Downtown Commons merchants will be restricted to ticketed guests – Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Bakery, Fizz, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery. All other Downtown Commons retailers and restaurants are expected to remain open to the general public.

“We apologize for any inconvenience as we take steps to ensure guests enjoy a safe experience at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.”