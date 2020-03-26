Select Kings “Classic Games” to be Featured on NBC Sports California

Kings fans can relive the excitement of select Kings “Classic Games” on NBC Sports California through April 15. The Kings official broadcast partner is re-airing historic Kings contests originally played from 2017-2020. NBC Sports California’s “Classic” game schedule is listed below.

"We are delighted to team up with NBC Sports California in presenting this special slate of Kings classic games to entertain our fans amid an unprecedented time," said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "The present-day Kings have already created several moments celebrated by our passionate fan base and we look forward to providing this opportunity for fans to enjoy those memories again."

These select contests feature a thrilling variety of game-winning shots, exciting comebacks and more incredible occasions from present-day Kings lore. Prior to select games, Kings forward Harrison Barnes will share his thoughts about the key moments in that game. The broadcasts also highlight the familiar voices of Kings broadcasters Grant Napear and Jerry Reynolds as the team’s play-by-play announcer and color analyst, respectively, plus Kings Legend Doug Christie providing color commentary during games from 2018-2020 along with sideline reporter Kayte Christensen-Hunter.

Kings “Classic Games” on NBC Sports California:

Thursday, March 26 (6:00PM): Kings at New Orleans Pelicans (Originally aired: Dec. 8, 2017)

Kings Classic Moment: Zach Randolph’s 35 points lead Kings past New Orleans in overtime



Sunday, March 29 (3:00PM): Kings at Houston Rockets (Originally aired: Dec. 9, 2019)

Kings Classic Moment: Nemanja Bjelica hits game-winning 3-pointer as time expires

Tuesday, March 31 (6:00PM): Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Originally aired: Dec. 23, 2018)

Kings Classic Moment: Kings overcome an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat New Orleans

Thursday, April 2 (6:00PM): Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs (Originally aired: Feb. 4, 2019)

Kings Classic Moment: Rookie Marvin Bagley III registers 24 points and 12 rebounds, leading Kings to seventh straight home win

Saturday, April 4 (3:00PM): Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves (Originally aired: Jan. 27, 2020)

Kings Classic Moment: Buddy Hield scores career-high 42 points in overtime win

Sunday, April 5 (3:00PM): Kings vs. Utah Jazz (Originally aired: Nov. 1, 2019)

Kings Classic Moment: Harrison Barnes scores on an offensive rebound with 2.9 seconds remaining in the game

Tuesday, April 7 (6:00PM): Kings at Golden State Warriors (Originally aired: Nov. 27, 2017)

Kings Classic Moment: Bogdan Bogdanovic makes go-ahead shot with 12.6 seconds left in the game

Thursday, April 9 (6:00PM): Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder (Originally aired: Dec. 11, 2019)

Kings Classic Moment: Bogdan Bogdanovic makes a 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds remaining and the Kings rally back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter

Saturday, April 11 (3:00PM): Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Originally aired: Dec. 27, 2018)

Kings Classic Moment: Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer at the buzzer leads the Kings to victory over the Lakers



Tuesday, April 14 (6:00PM): Kings at Miami Heat (Originally aired: Jan. 25, 2018)

Kings Classic Moment: De’Aaron Fox‘s rebound dunk with 3 seconds left leads the Kings to victory over Miami

Wednesday, April 15 (6:00PM): Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers (Originally aired: Nov. 9, 2017)

Kings Classic Moment: De’Aaron Fox’s jumper with 13.3 seconds remaining in the game defeats Philadelphia