Schedule of Classic Kings Games on NBC Sports California

In light of recent events, NBC Sports California is re-airing classic Kings games to fulfill your basketball needs.

Below is the schedule:

Mar. 19, Thursday, 6 p.m. (Apr. 6, 2018): Bogi Game-Winner vs MEM

Mar. 21, Saturday, 3 p.m. (Nov. 1, 2018): Fox Triple-Double

Mar. 22, Sunday, 3 p.m. (Jan. 19, 2019): Buddy Game-Winner vs DET

Mar. 21, Tuesday, 6 p.m. (Jan. 25, 2019): Fox Seals Win vs MEM

Mar. 26, Thursday, 6 p.m. (Dec. 8, 2017): Z-Bo Scores 35 PTS vs NOP

Mar. 29, Sunday, 3 p.m. (Dec. 9, 2019): Bjelica Game-Winner vs HOU

Mar. 31, Tuesday, 6 p.m. (Dec. 23, 2018): Kings Rally from Down 19 vs NOP

Apr. 2, Thursday, 6 p.m. (Feb. 4, 2019): MBIII Monster Game vs SAS

Apr. 4, Saturday, 3 p.m. (Jan. 27, 2020): EPIC Comeback vs MIN

Apr. 5, Sunday, 3 p.m. (Nov. 1, 2019): HB Putback Winner vs DEN

Apr. 7, Tuesday, 6 p.m. (Nov. 27, 2017): Bogi Game-Winner vs GSW

Apr. 9, Thursday, 6 p.m. (Dec. 11, 2019): Bogi Game-Winner vs OKC

Apr. 11, Saturday, 3 p.m. (Dec. 27, 2018): Bogi Game-Winner vs LAL

Apr. 14, Tuesday, 6 p.m. (Jan. 25, 2018): Fox Putback Dunk vs MIA

Apr. 15, Wednesday, 6 p.m. (Nov. 9, 2017): Fox Game-Winner vs PHI