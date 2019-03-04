Sacramento Kings Statement on Safety and Security Measures at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons

The Sacramento Kings released the following statement regarding safety and security measures at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.

“Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons safety and security officials, in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies and city officials, have implemented enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of guests.

“Today, the plaza will close in the early afternoon and will only re-open to ticketed guests to ensure safe entry into the arena for the game tonight. Ticket checks will be in place on the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be on-site to assist ticketed guests. To expedite entry, guests are encouraged to arrive early and have their ticket ready to show staff.

“Once the plaza closes, public access to the following Downtown Commons merchants will be restricted to ticketed guests – Urban Outfitters, Andy’s Candy, Display, Estelle’s Bakery, Fizz, Häagen-Dazs and Pressed Juicery. All other Downtown Commons retailers and restaurants are expected to remain open to the general public.

“We apologize for any inconvenience as we take steps to ensure guests enjoy a safe experience at Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons.”